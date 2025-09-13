Max Verstappen, known exclusively for his Formula 1 exploits since 2015, is set to try something completely different this weekend.

The Red Bull Racing driver will make his debut in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), and here’s everything you need to know.

Verstappen will get behind the wheel of a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport during the 65th ADAC ACAS Cup, which is the seventh round of the NLS.

Confirmed by Lionspeed GP, he’ll be driving the car numbered 980. Although Matisse Lismont, his protege Chris Lulham, and Kyle Tilley are already registered for that vehicle, Verstappen is expected to join them for Saturday’s race after passing the mandatory course and theory exam.

The car is a detuned Porsche specially prepared for the CUP3 class. To maximise the number of completed laps, Verstappen might even get the chance to drive a second car—the number-89 Porsche in the SP7 class.

Not yet in the GT3 Ferrari

For now, Verstappen isn’t permitted to race a GT3 car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. A Permit A is required for that, and he can earn it by completing 14 incident-free laps in the GT4 Porsche.

Since the Porsche is classified as a Category B vehicle—which normally requires a Permit B—he received his Permit B on Friday evening following a course conducted by the DMSB, the German motorsport authority. No exceptions are made, despite his four world championships.

The expectation is that he will join Emil Frey Racing in a Ferrari 296 GT3 for the 57th ADAC Barbarossapreis on September 27, slotted between the Azerbaijan and Singapore grands prix, provided he is able to apply for his Permit A after Saturday’s session.

The Porsche that Verstappen is driving is less powerful and a bit heavier than the standard SRO-homologated model. The regular Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport delivers 425 horsepower with a weight of 1,315 kg—a power-to-weight ratio of roughly 3.1 kg per horsepower.

In contrast, a race car in Category B must have a minimum ratio of 4.2 kg per horsepower. Detuned to 300 horsepower and weighing 1,350 kg, Verstappen’s car fits neatly into the CUP3 class rather than the other GT4 categories.

Max Verstappen will be racing in a detuned Porsche

Schedule for the 65th ADAC ACAS Cup and starting grid

The NLS follows a simple race format. Saturday kicks off with a 90-minute qualifying session, starting at 8:30 local time and ending at 10:00. After a pit walk and grid walk, a 20-minute formation lap round takes place on the 24.433-kilometer circuit, with the race itself starting at 12:00. With over a hundred cars competing—from GT3 machines to even a Dacia Logan—the starting grid is split into three groups, each led by its own pace car.

The first group is mainly reserved for GT3s, Porsche Cup cars, and standard or modified GT4 models. Since Verstappen is competing in the CUP3 class with his detuned GT4 Porsche, he will be placed in the second starting group.

On Sunday, the series continues with the eighth round—the 64th ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen. While Verstappen isn’t currently expected to take part in that race, plans at the Nurburgring can always change at the last minute should Saturday’s race not go according to plan.

Weather forecast for the Nurburgring

Nestled in the Eifel mountains of southwestern Germany, the Nurburgring is no stranger to dense fog. Unfortunately, Saturday’s forecast isn’t looking promising either, with temperatures around 13°C and an 80 per cent chance of rain.

Where can you watch the race?

Both the qualifying session and the race will be easily accessible via the VLN’s official YouTube channel or on MotorsportTV.

Note that the qualifying session will feature German commentary, with Radio Le Mans providing English-language commentary during the race.

Of course, you can also experience the action live at the Nurburgring—tickets are available starting at €25 and include both a pit walk and a grid walk.

