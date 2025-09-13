Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen is facing an 'embarrassing' licence issue, according to Ralf Schumacher.

Four-time champion Verstappen has expressed his desire to race in the NLS series, having tested at the Nordschleife track earlier this year under the fake name Franz Hermann.

The Dutchman is set to race this weekend at the Nordschleife in a Porsche Cayman GT4.

Verstappen's chief goal is to race in the classic 24-hour race at the track, but in order to do that he must gain a permit despite his F1 champion status, and this weekend's race is part of that process.

Verstappen also has to complete a written exam before stepping onto the circuit, and may have to complete two smaller races in order to receive the A Permit required to be able to race in Sunday's race in the top NLS class.

However, one Saturday race might be enough for Verstappen to be granted permission to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GT3 with Emil Frey Racing - the real aim ahead of Sunday's competition.

Ahead of the weekend's action, Schumacher has described the whole process as 'embarrassing'. The former F1 racer told Motorsport-Total.com: "Well, I would have given it to him immediately, of course, or he would have been given an introduction to the Nordschleife and the specifics.

"That would have been the end of it. The best driver in the world will manage it if the others manage it, I'm pretty sure of that.

"Instead of many being happy that Max is bringing this attention to the Nordschleife again, and for what all the drivers achieve there, people are arguing about him getting his permit before he even races. It's embarrassing."

Who is Franz Hermann?

Verstappen's quest to enter the series and race competitively around the circuit started back in May.

The 27-year-old tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions for the NLS, and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

When Verstappen was asked by media during the Imola GP weekend why he had decided to use the pseudonym Franz Hermann, he replied: "They asked me for a fake name, so I said let's make it as German as we can."

