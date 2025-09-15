Sky F1 legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Baku absence confirmed
A popular Sky Sports star will be missing from TV screens this weekend as F1 heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The intensity of the 24-race calendar has led to a Sky rotating their lineup of pundits and commentators throughout the season, with the likes of Martin Brundle and David Croft electing to miss select races.
While the iconic duo of Brundle and Crofty were present in Monza, for the next race weekend in Baku, Croft will not be in the commentary booth.
At the start of the 2025 season, Croft confirmed on X: "I’m missing three races again, Imola, Austria and Baku."
For Croft's absences in Imola and Austria, the commentator was replaced by BBC 5 Live's Harry Benjamin, and - although there has been no official confirmation - the presenter will presumably step into Croft's shoes in Baku this weekend.
Sky F1's David Croft to miss Azerbaijan GP
Croft elected to miss the 2024 race in Baku, missing three races last year which also included Imola and Austria.
Following a well-earned break during the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Crofty will return to guide fans through the remaining seven rounds of the 2025 season, as the title fight looks to build to an exhilarating crescendo.
One Sky Sports F1 star who will not return to the paddock for the rest of the season, is Naomi Schiff, who is expecting her first child.
At the Dutch GP in Zandvoort, the racing driver-turned pundit announced: "It’s also my last race of the season because, well [gestured to baby bump] you know, the bun is baking and the bun is almost ready to come out of the oven."
Schiff confirmed she will return to Sky in 2026, and added: "It's been a good but short season so far and I will be back next year for you."
