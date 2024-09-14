Why is David Croft not commentating at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

British Formula 1 fans will be missing a key feature at this weekend's 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

David Croft has been a staple of Sky Sports F1's coverage since the company gained broadcasting rights to the sport back in 2012.

His voice has become synonymous with F1's most dramatic moments, with 'it's lights out and away we go' ingrained on the brains of many F1 fans.

Why is Crofty not in Baku?

Known by his adoring public as 'Crofty', the man from Stevenage had not missed a single F1 race since 2007 until earlier this season, when Croft was not present at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May.

He announced before the season started that he would miss the Imola, Austria and Azerbaijan grands prix due to wanting to manage his workload and spend more time with his family, stating to The Independent: "It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger."

Croft also revealed that he would be getting married to his long-term partner Laura Bradley, a ceremony that took place last weekend in France.

Following the lavish ceremony pictured on the commentating legend's Instagram page, the pair are off celebrating what Croft himself called a 'mini-moon'.

Once again, it will be down to Harry Benjamin to take the reins from Croft during the weekend, a man who has also worked on BBC Radio 5 Live's F1 coverage, and has taken part in 10 sessions across two race weekends for Sky Sports already this season.

David Croft's commentary career

Croft's career in sports commentary began long before his Sky Sports days. Having started his journey in hospital radio at Radio Fairfield, he commentated on different events for BBC Radio 5 Live, including the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the 2004 Olympics, and even boxing matches, showing an incredible ability to captivate audiences across different sporting landscapes.

In 2006, he took over the station's F1 coverage, inheriting the mantle from the legendary Maurice Hamilton. Alongside seasoned experts including former Super Aguri and Minardi driver Anthony Davidson and pit lane reporters like Ted Kravitz, Croft's infectious enthusiasm became a cornerstone of the BBC's F1 broadcast.

In 2012, Croft's journey took another exciting turn when he joined Sky Sports F1 as their lead commentator, partnering with the legendary Martin Brundle. Over the years, his energetic commentary and deep understanding of the sport have played a vital role in shaping Sky's exceptional F1 coverage.

