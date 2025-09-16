close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Unknown driver at Cadillac

Cadillac F1 announce hunt for THIRD driver

Cadillac F1 announce hunt for THIRD driver

Matthew Hobkinson
Unknown driver at Cadillac

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has admitted that his team are still in the hunt for a reserve driver before they join the grid next year.

The American outfit, spearheaded by Lowdon, will become the 11th F1 team in 2026 – the first new arrival in the sport since Haas in 2016.

Cadillac have made quite a splash already without a race under their belts when they announced the signing of F1 veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Driver pairings don't come much more experienced and Lowdon will certainly be hoping that the Finn and Mexican can use their racecraft to make up for what could be certain shortfalls in the car itself.

Cadillac still in F1 driver hunt

Despite locking up the signings of Perez and Bottas, the work on the driver front does not stop there for Cadillac.

Reserve, or third, drivers are needed by every F1 team. Not only do they step in to take part in race weekends should there be illness or injury; they also do vital simulator work and other essential tasks behind the scenes.

It is therefore important that Cadillac make the right choice as to who joins Bottas and Perez, something that Lowdon is all too aware of – despite no official progress yet being made.

"We haven't started looking, we've made no offers to anybody, for any reserve position with the team," Lowdon told F1.

"But that is now the position that we'll turn our attention to and it helps complete the line-up."

American IndyCar star Colton Herta was hotly tipped to form a part of Cadillac's driver lineup, even potentially filling one of the two seats that Perez and Bottas have been given.

However, even the 25-year-old's hopes of stepping in when needed as a reserve driver have been quashed as Herta does not yet have his Super Licence.

Instead, he will be making the bold switch to F2 in 2026, working with Cadillac as a 'test' driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: Toto Wolff labels George Russell an 'a**hole' in Mercedes contract saga

READ MORE: F1 announce 2026 sprint race calendar as ‘reverse grid’ talks expected

READ MORE: Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

Related

F1 Cadillac 2026

Latest News

Hamilton snubbed as Ferrari legend green lights Verstappen signing
Latest F1 News

Hamilton snubbed as Ferrari legend green lights Verstappen signing

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 star hinted as 'IMMEDIATE' replacement for Kimi Antonelli
Latest F1 News

F1 star hinted as 'IMMEDIATE' replacement for Kimi Antonelli

  • 1 hour ago
Cadillac F1 announce hunt for THIRD driver
Latest F1 News

Cadillac F1 announce hunt for THIRD driver

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Double driver replacement confirmed as legend to miss Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Today 16:05
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

  • Today 15:19
Lando Norris calls for F1 rule change after controversial FIA decision
FIA

Lando Norris calls for F1 rule change after controversial FIA decision

  • Today 13:57
More news

Most read

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix
400.000+ views

FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

  • 6 september
 Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
200.000+ views

Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race

  • 14 september
 FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe
100.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton hit with FIA penalty after Italian Grand Prix woe

  • 6 september
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
75.000+ views

FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory

  • 10 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x