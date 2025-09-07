Cadillac announce unusual driver move after bombshell F1 signing
Cadillac announce unusual driver move after bombshell F1 signing
Cadillac have revealed their plans for Colton Herta, after announcing the signing of the American driver on Wednesday.
The IndyCar star announced his departure from the series and his Andretti team just days after the American series' season ended, signalling his intention to crack F1 with the newly-founded American team.
The team announced last week that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will be their primary drivers for their debut season in 2026, meaning that there is only room for Herta as a test driver.
As it happens, that's for the best – with Herta lacking the FIA Superlicence points to take a seat in F1 as things stand, thanks to the relatively paltry allocation given to IndyCar drivers.
Cadillac CEO reveals Herta plans
As such, Herta will be taking a seat in F2 for 2026 in order to develop his racecraft and hopefully hoover up enough points to step up to F1 when a seat becomes available.
Speaking on the Off Track With Hinch and Rossi podcast, Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss said: “We’ve been fortunate to keep Colton at Andretti in the IndyCar team so now, he’s going to pursue that dream in Formula 1. So to do that, he’s going to take a pretty big risk.
“He’s leaving IndyCar, he’s not going directly to Formula 1, this is a test and development driver role and so he’s going to be going into F2.
“He’s got to learn tracks, he’s got to learn tyres, tyres are a big part of that, very different from IndyCar from that standpoint. I just couldn’t be more proud of Colton to be willing to take that risk to pursue his dream.”
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant
READ MORE: Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen causes carnage as F1 star retires at Italian Grand Prix
- 2 minutes ago
FIA investigate F1 champion after bizarre Italian Grand Prix breach
- 30 minutes ago
F1 Italian GP facing mid-race interruption
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with late penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Cadillac announce unusual driver move after bombshell F1 signing
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hit with Monza penalty as F1 star launches x-rated rant
- 1 hour ago
Most read
FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
- 31 august
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
- 4 september
F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP
- 5 september