FIA president reveals official statement as election looms

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed a statement of 'unwavering support' in his candidacy, as the F1 governing body's leadership election nears.

Following 18 months of instability that has seen multiple senior figures from within the FIA resign from their positions, Ben Sulayem faces a challenge to his position in the shape of American Tim Mayer, who announced his candidacy back in July.

Mayer has promised a 'better way forward' after Ben Sulayem's lack of transparency was criticised by F1 driver George Russell, and the current culture within the FIA was also criticised by outgoing chief executive Natalie Robyn, who spoke of 'challenging circumstances' and waning 'credibility' within F1's governing body.

Ben Sulayem became FIA president in December 2021, but a whole host of controversies have followed, including the recent driver swearing battle that he had with both F1 drivers and drivers in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Mayer's candidacy is already gathering momentum, but now Ben Sulayem has revealed a statement of 'unwavering support' from European colleagues.

In a post on Instagram, Ben Sulayem proudly displayed a signed statement from the Presidents of the FIA Central European Zone which confirmed that they would be backing Ben Sulayem to continue in his role for a second term.

The current FIA president thanked his colleagues in the caption on Instagram, saying: "Grateful to the Presidents of the FIA Central European Zone for their unwavering support of my candidacy for a second term as the FIA President.

"I’m excited to continue working together to drive progress and build a stronger future for motorsport and mobility."

Will Ben Sulayem remain in his FIA position?

It's thought that the current president remains the favourite due to the key relationships he has built with the likes of the Presidents of the FIA Central European Zone during his three-and-a-half years in the role.

The FIA presidency is voted for by member countries at the governing body's general assembly, a supreme decision-making body of the FIA that generally convenes once a year.

The general assembly consists of national sporting authorities and automotive clubs representing the 245 member organisations across 149 countries.

Carlos Sainz Sr - father of Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz - was a popular option for the FIA presidency, but he revealed in early summer that he would not be standing, paving the way for a direct battle between Mayer and Ben Sulayem.

FIA presidents are allowed to stand for three terms in total, meaning Ben Sulayem could yet have another eight years in the position, if he sees off Mayer and then wins the 2029 election too.

