Mercedes F1 star axe THREAT revealed after stunning claim

A Formula 1 team chief has claimed that Kimi Antonelli's career could be in danger if he does not perform immediately at Mercedes next season.

With Lewis Hamilton making the switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season, the Silver Arrows have lost their star driver heading into the new campaign.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in MAJOR loss admission as FIA announce official decision

READ MORE: Wolff delivers F1 EXIT update

Hamilton's departure brings an end to a highly-successful 12-season partnership with the team, with his replacement having huge shoes to fill after the Brit scooped six drivers' championships and helped the team claim eight constructors' titles.

And, rather than opting for an experienced race winner to replace him, Mercedes have elected to put young up-and-coming star Antonelli in the car alongside George Russell for next campaign.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari

Kimi Antonelli is Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Is Antonelli's F1 career in danger?

Whilst Antonelli has been tipped to do great things in the sport, he has already shown at times this season that the pressure of stepping in to replace Hamilton may not be easy to cope with.

At the Italian Grand Prix, for example, just moments into his first official F1 session in FP1, Antonelli lost control of the Mercedes, crashing into the barriers at Parabolica and bringing out a red flag to mark a disastrous debut outing.

F1 AWARDS VOTE: Hamilton and Verstappen set for 2024 fan battle

Kimi Antonelli is a highly-rated Mercedes junior star

Now, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has added to that pressure, labelling Mercedes' decision to sign the Italian a 'risk'.

"Antonelli is a risk," Marko told sport.de

Marko later added: "If he skilfully implements his clearly existing strengths and speed and builds himself up slowly, then he can become a threat.

"If he tries to force it, then I think his career is also in danger somewhere."

READ MORE: McLaren star takes on NEW drive in post-season switch

Related