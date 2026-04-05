The FIA double whammy set to stop Mercedes F1 dominance

A double FIA ruling could prevent Mercedes' dominance over the rest of the F1 field from lasting too much longer.

The Brackley-based outfit have started off the 2026 season in fine form, claiming all three grand prix victories so far and getting themselves into a commanding position in the constructors' championship.

Mercedes have mastered the wholesale regulation changes, just like they did in 2014, and their drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli look set for a drivers' championship battle much like the old Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg battles.

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But unlike in 2014, Mercedes' dominance this time around might be short lived, and the likes of Ferrari and McLaren could well have caught up to them as early as the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

And that's because of a double whammy heading their way from the FIA, which could just impact the whole 2026 season and beyond.

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The FIA's geometric compression ratio ruling

The off-season ahead of 2026 was filled with reports that Mercedes had found a trick within their power unit regarding geometric compression ratios, which is said to be worth around 0.3 seconds per lap.

While Mercedes boss Toto Wolff tried to downplay it and suggest that it was only worth two of three brake horsepower (bhp), Red Bull's Max Verstappen said that it was more like 20-30 bhp.

The trick involves being able to have the geometric compression ratio at the previously allowed 18:1 while the engine was running, but then come down to the new allowed rate of 16:1 when the power unit was at an ambient temperature.

FIA sporting regulations at the start of the season conceded that the geometric compression ratio would only be measured on the cars at ambient temperatures.

However, following a vote between the five power unit manufacturers in February which only required a 4-1 majority, the sporting regulations were changed to state that the ratios would be measured at both ambient and operational temperatures from June 1 onwards.

That means that Mercedes are having to change their power unit in time for the Monaco Grand Prix, which takes place on June 7.

If reports are right that this is worth 0.3 seconds per lap, then a huge chunk of Mercedes' advantage over their rivals will be wiped out, although the rule change will also affect their customer teams McLaren, Alpine and Williams.

But this isn't the only bit of possible bad news for Mercedes.

ADUO

Ahead of the 2026 season, it was announced by the FIA that struggling power unit manufacturers would be given a safety net of the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO), which allows them to bring upgrades at three different periods within the F1 season.

These periods occur after races six, 12 and 18, meaning that the first opportunity will come after the Monaco GP and ahead of the Spanish GP in mid-June.

It has not been officially confirmed which of the power unit manufacturers will receive this ADUO opportunity just yet, but reports in Italian media this week have suggested that Ferrari will be one of those to be given the opportunity to bring upgrades.

According to Article 4 of Appendix 4 of the new FIA technical regulations, a manufacturer qualifies for the upgrades if their: "ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE."

This would give Ferrari a great opportunity to make gains on Mercedes, and there is every reason to suggest that Mercedes really need to maximise their results at the upcoming Miami and Canadian Grands Prix in order to maintain their comfortable position in the constructors' championship.

Things might be looking rosy for the Silver Arrows right now, but that could all be about to change.

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