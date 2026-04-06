F1 News Today: Christian Horner return called for as FIA ruling looms

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Does Max Verstappen need Christian Horner to keep him in line?

Horner's exit from the Milton Keynes-based outfit has coincided with Verstappen being much more vocal about the sport, and his desire to quit F1 unless changes are made to the sport's rules.

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The FIA double whammy set to stop Mercedes F1 dominance

With Mercedes clearly the dominant team in the early stages of the 2026 F1 season, they should be the favourites for both titles.

But could a double FIA ruling against them change that in the next few months?

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Lewis Hamilton reveals why he didn't attend Ferrari meetings

Lewis Hamilton has suggested why he was not present at certain Ferrari F1 meetings last year.

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Ferrari had poor car performance in 2025, with Hamilton only able to finish sixth in the drivers' championship in his first season at Ferrari.

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Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Might Ferrari be given a helping hand in F1 2026? Kimi Antonelli thinks so.

Mercedes are currently the dominant team in F1, with Antonelli having claimed the last two grand prix victories, but there could be something on the way that might knock them off their perch.

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Why didn't F1 replace the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs?

The reason for the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix are of course wholly understandable, with the ongoing war in the Middle East, and cutting down the 2026 season to 22 races is a small price to pay to ensure everybody's safety.

But some fans may be wondering why the two races were not replaced by other events, with a number of tracks keenly looking to make their return to the F1 schedule, including the Paul Ricard Circuit in France, the Nurburgring in Germany and Imola, which until this year had been on the calendar since 2020. Here's why!

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