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Kimi Antonelli, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton looking serious at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton looking serious at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Kimi Antonelli leads the drivers' championship

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has hinted that one of Mercedes' rivals are going to be given a lifeline by the FIA.

Antonelli has won the last two grands prix in China and Japan, and is taking the fight to team-mate George Russell in the drivers' championship as the pair's Mercedes team dominate their rivals.

The Brackley-based outfit have claimed all three grand prix victories so far in 2026, and hold a 45-point gap over nearest challengers Ferrari at the top of the constructors' championship.

But now, Antonelli has suggested that Ferrari are set to be granted Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) in June, giving the outfit a chance to improve their power unit.

ADUO was brought in by the FIA ahead of the season as a safety net for struggling power unit manufacturers, giving them an opportunity to make upgrades to their power unit at three periods on the 2026 calendar, after races six, 12 and 18.

The first of those periods is set to be after the Monaco Grand Prix, but certain criteria are needed to be met in order for manufacturers to receive that safety net.

According to Article 4 of Appendix 4 of the new technical regulations, a manufacturer qualifies for the upgrades if their: "ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE."

Antonelli expects Ferrari to be granted this, but has said that he's not worried about Mercedes being caught as they'll bring upgrades of their own.

"I know there will be some big changes: even the ADUO that was granted to Ferrari, for example, which will allow them to develop the engine," Antonelli said speaking to Sky Italia.

"They will definitely get much closer, because their car is already strong, so if they can also improve the engine, they will get even closer. But I'm not too worried.

"Ultimately, once I get on track, I'll focus on doing what I've done in the past weekends: trying to go as fast as possible, focusing on myself and focusing on what I have to do, on the goal that is set every weekend.

"Then I'm sure that we will also bring some pretty important updates: the car is already strong and there's a good dynamic in the team, so I'm not too worried, but I know that the other teams will catch up sooner or later."

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton contract clause emerges as FIA lifeline revealed

Can Ferrari catch Mercedes?

While a championship battle looks to be a stretch, Ferrari want to be in the fight for race wins at every circuit, and are looking to avoid a second consecutive grand prix winless season.

On top of ADUO, Mercedes are having to alter their power units from the Monaco GP onwards to get rid of a now outlawed geometric compression ratio trick, and that's believed to be worth around 0.3 seconds per lap.

The Brackley-based outfit have a comfortable 45-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship, but that's by no means unassailable if Ferrari can get their act together and make significant improvements to their power unit and SF-26.

Antonelli and Russell can expect to be joined in the battle for race victories the longer this 2026 season goes on by Ferrari, and potentially McLaren too.

READ MORE: F1 in April - Six crucial dates for your diary

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F1 Ferrari Mercedes FIA Kimi Antonelli

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