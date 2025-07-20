Mercedes F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton meet-ups in Ferrari snub
Mercedes F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton meet-ups in Ferrari snub
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the strength of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton after the champion switched to Ferrari.
Wolff has remained supportive of the seven-time world champion throughout his Ferrari career, maintaining the belief that the magic is ‘still there’ for Hamilton despite a disappointing 2025 season.
In a recent conversation with the Wall Street Journal, Wolff opened up further about his relationship with Hamilton, and revealed that the pair still maintained a strong friendship.
The Mercedes team boss even stated that Hamilton flies between grands prix with his old boss and former team-mates, instead of with his new Ferrari squad.
"He’s maintained being a friend, he pops up in the office on the weekend, he speaks with the engineers, gets some food," Wolff said.
"After many grands prix, he travels back with me. So we have the old gang: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and me flying from the races."
Should Hamilton have remained at Mercedes?
It is easy to say with hindsight that Hamilton should have remained at Mercedes, particularly as the team have delivered some strong results in 2025, and are tipped to be best placed to master the new set of regulations.
George Russell also remains the only driver to win a grand prix that does not race for McLaren or Red Bull in 2025, with the Brit joining Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris as the only race winners this season.
Meanwhile, Hamilton has failed to finish higher than fourth in a grand prix in 2025, as both himself and team-mate Charles Leclerc struggle to extract any pace from the SF-25.
Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers’ standings and 16 points behind Leclerc, as Piastri holds a 131-point advantage at the top of the standings to the seven-time champion.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner tipped for Ferrari success as Red Bull risk being ‘SLOWEST’ team on the grid
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: F1 champion confirms season-end departure
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Is Lewis Hamilton 'bigger' than Ferrari?
- 6 minutes ago
McLaren star issues update on rumoured F1 driver transfer
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull F1 chief green lights Max Verstappen Mercedes meeting
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton meet-ups in Ferrari snub
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull set to unleash title-defining F1 upgrades for Max Verstappen at Belgian GP
- Today 16:58
F1 News Today: Horner tipped for Ferrari success as Red Bull risk being ‘SLOWEST’ team on the grid
- Today 15:54
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july