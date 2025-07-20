Mercedes F1 boss reveals Lewis Hamilton meet-ups in Ferrari snub

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the strength of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton after the champion switched to Ferrari.

Wolff has remained supportive of the seven-time world champion throughout his Ferrari career, maintaining the belief that the magic is ‘still there’ for Hamilton despite a disappointing 2025 season.

In a recent conversation with the Wall Street Journal, Wolff opened up further about his relationship with Hamilton, and revealed that the pair still maintained a strong friendship.

The Mercedes team boss even stated that Hamilton flies between grands prix with his old boss and former team-mates, instead of with his new Ferrari squad.

"He’s maintained being a friend, he pops up in the office on the weekend, he speaks with the engineers, gets some food," Wolff said.

"After many grands prix, he travels back with me. So we have the old gang: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and me flying from the races."

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed world title success at Mercedes

Should Hamilton have remained at Mercedes?

It is easy to say with hindsight that Hamilton should have remained at Mercedes, particularly as the team have delivered some strong results in 2025, and are tipped to be best placed to master the new set of regulations.

George Russell also remains the only driver to win a grand prix that does not race for McLaren or Red Bull in 2025, with the Brit joining Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris as the only race winners this season.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has failed to finish higher than fourth in a grand prix in 2025, as both himself and team-mate Charles Leclerc struggle to extract any pace from the SF-25.

Hamilton currently sits sixth in the drivers’ standings and 16 points behind Leclerc, as Piastri holds a 131-point advantage at the top of the standings to the seven-time champion.

