Toto Wolff reveals Lewis Hamilton talks amid Ferrari struggles

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that he has spoken with Lewis Hamilton amid the seven-time world champion's struggles with Ferrari.

Wolff and Hamilton spent 12 trophy-laden seasons together at Mercedes, with Hamilton going on to become the most successful driver in the history of the sport, smashing a plethora of records.

Mercedes also enjoyed great success, winning eight consecutive constructors' world titles between 2014-2020.

However, Hamilton announced last year that he would be jumping ship and instead joining Ferrari, in a mouthwatering pairing of the most successful driver in history and the most successful team in F1 history.

That move was supposed to buoy Ferrari on to win their first title of any kind since 2008, while Hamilton was hoping to challenge for an unprecedented eighth world title, but both of those look a longshot already in 2025.

Hamilton sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship, while Ferrari are a long way off the early season form of McLaren and Mercedes.

Now, Wolff has offered some words of support for Hamilton. Speaking to media at the Miami GP, he said: "I think we've seen that magic in the [Shanghai] sprint race. He was completely dominating that race, and it's not like you have the magic in one race and then suddenly you lose your magic in the following one. I very much believe that that it is still there.

"If he aligns all of his performance contributors, if he feels being in the right space, the car to his light liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt about that."

Hamilton's nightmare Ferrari start

As well as only picking up 31 points from his first five grands prix weekends in Ferrari red, Hamilton has also been outperformed by team-mate Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver sat in fifth in the standings.

Leclerc has outqualified Hamilton on four occasions out of five so far in 2025, as the team have struggled to put themselves near the front.

Instead, it is Wolff's Mercedes team that have established themselves as McLaren's main challengers. Wolff has suggested that it will be hard for Hamilton to adapt, but that he will get there, suggesting that he has spoken to the legend about his struggles.

"I'm also not surprised that it has those road bumps," Wolff continued. "He's been with us 12 years. The way of operating, he's being put in a Ferrari where his team-mate has been for a long, long time, and his team-mate clearly is one of the very good ones.

"If I look from the outside - and speaking to him - I think it's a trajectory that any new driver needs to go through in a top team."

