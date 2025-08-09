Toto Wolff has revealed how important Lewis Hamilton remains to the Mercedes team after the F1 champion’s departure last year.

After achieving six world titles and over a decade of success with Mercedes, Hamilton announced his departure from the team to fulfil the lifelong dream of driving for Ferrari.

Half-a-year into Hamilton’s switch, the scarlet dream has fizzled and you wouldn't be surprised if the champion wanted a return to Mercedes, where Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli now drives in his place.

In recent weeks, Antonelli has received support from the seven-time world champion after a series of lacklustre performances in the Mercedes. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, team principal Wolff was asked if he was surprised to learn about the closeness between Antonelli and Hamilton.

"No, I think champions recognise other champions,” Wolff responded.

“And Lewis remains very important to us. He was a pillar of our team and will always be part of the Mercedes family, even though he now drives for Ferrari."

“My friendship with Lewis remains unchanged. We talk often, and I think he understands the challenges Kimi faces."

Wolff and Hamilton remain close

Hamilton has supported Antonelli

Hamilton has been supportive of Antonelli’s following the Italian’s downturn in form, encapsulated by a double Q1 exit at Spa and a Q2 departure at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The champion reportedly consoled a teary-eyed Antonelli after his Spa disaster, and afterwards spoke to the media in support of the 18-year-old and everything he had already achieved in F1.

Hamilton has similarly struggled with his from of late, particularly in Hungary where was unable to score a single point and after qualifying suggested that Ferrari should replace him.

While it has been a season to forget at Ferrari thus far, Hamilton’s former boss believes that the 40-year-old could show his magic of old.

“Maybe it’s linked to driving style. He shouldn’t go anywhere next year. Brand new cars, completely different to drive, new power units that need an intelligent way of managing the energy,” Wolff said to the media after the Hungarian GP.

“That’s absolutely on for Lewis and I hope he stays on for many more years. Certainly, next year is going to be an important one.”

