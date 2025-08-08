A host of names are already being identified as potential options to replace Lewis Hamilton should he choose to end his Ferrari nightmare.

The seven-time world champion is midway through the first campaign with the Italian giants having made the transfer from Mercedes.

But he has endured a torrid time, failing to secure a podium finish in 14 attempts and being consistently outperformed by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

His struggles have led some - including former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone - to suggest that Hamilton should look to cut ties with the team before his situation goes from bad to worse.

And Ecclestone believes two young drivers currently making their mark in the sport should be top of Ferrari's wishlist.

“If I could steal him, I’d take Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls,’ he told the Daily Mail. ‘He has done super well in his first year and is a great guy.

“I also rate our friend from Brazil [Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto]. He is talented. Both of them are sensible, too.”

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton should leave the sport

Hamilton's F1 future in doubt

Hamilton hit a new low last weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing down in 12th position and outside of the points for the first time this season.

His cause wasn't helped by a disastrous qualifying session on Saturday afternoon, where he failed to progress from Q2, describing himself as 'useless' before hinting that the team would be better off with another driver in the seat.

The 40-year-old has cut a dejected figure throughout much of the campaign as he struggles to put his finger on what has gone wrong.

He currently occupies sixth spot in the drivers' standings, more than 150 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Hamilton has already indicated that he is turning his attention towards 2026, when new engine regulations will come into play, but serious doubts are forming over whether he will be back on the grid when the action gets under way in March.

