F1 Austrian Grand Prix: THREE teams handed FIA ruling over late inspection
The FIA have released details regarding the inspection of three F1 stars ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.
As is procedure, a number of cars in the top 10 were selected by the governing body for extensive checks following the Canadian GP, including that of race winner George Russell.
The vehicles of championship leader Oscar Piastri and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc were also chosen for further scrutiny in Montreal.
A raft of checks were carried out including that of their pressure systems and various electronic components.
The report read: "Subject to these physical inspections was the low pressure fuel system, its compliance with TR Articles 5.11 and 6, as well as the team’s submission in accordance with TD001 N, Article 6.
"On the electronics side all electronic components were checked against the TD001 N, Article 6 submission, their connectivity with the SECU and the homologation status of the sensors and actuators.
"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula 1 Technical Regulations."
Title battle to resume at Red Bull Ring
All three drivers will be in action once again at the Red Bull Ring this weekend as F1 returns for the first of six consecutive European races.
Piastri currently holds a 22-point advantage over McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the drivers' standings after a late collision in Canada saw the latter crash out.
Russell's impressive victory has put the Brit firmly in contention for the world title ahead of the upcoming race in Spielberg, and will look to further underline his credentials at a track on which he triumphed in 2024.
Leclerc, meanwhile, is still searching for his first victory of what has been another frustrating campaign at the Scuderia.
