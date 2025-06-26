close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA, Austrian and F1 flags

FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix

FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix

FIA, Austrian and F1 flags

The FIA have confirmed a mandatory tyre change for all 10 F1 teams at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, with a different compound selection for the action in Spielberg.

F1’s governing body shared Pirelli’s official preview ahead of the race weekend, where the tyre supplier confirmed a harder set of compounds will be used in Austria.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as FIA confirm late inspection ruling

All 10 teams will have the C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres available to them, which is one-step harder than the compounds used at the Canadian GP (C4/C5/C6).

The tyre compounds this year are the same as those chosen in Austria last year, selected for best use on the highly abrasive surface at the Red Bull Ring.

One of the main challenges for drivers at the Austrian GP will be the overheating of the tyres and managing them during the race, due to the many hard braking and acceleration points around the track.

Coupled with the high temperatures forecast in Spielberg this weekend, it explains why Pirelli have opted for a harder compound of tyres for the Austrian GP.

How many pit stops will take place at the Austrian GP?

Norris and Verstappen collided at the 2024 Austrian GP

If the 2024 Austrian GP is a metric to judge by, this weekend’s race could be another two-stop event based on Pirelli’s data from last year.

Those who made three pit stops in 2024 did so because of unforeseen circumstances, such as Max Verstappen after he collided with Lando Norris fighting for the lead.

Furthermore, all drivers started on the grid with medium tyres and a majority changed to hard tyres on their first stop, with the field varying between the medium and hard compounds to finish the race.

Verstappen remains the most successful driver around the Red Bull Ring, collecting four Austrian GP victories over the course of his career in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Following his collision with Norris in 2024, a fifth race win escaped the champion and George Russell clinched his second career win alongside his first victory at the circuit.

READ MORE: Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Austrian Grand Prix Pirelli Spielberg
F1 teams braced for weather chaos ahead of Austrian Grand Prix as severe warning issued
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 teams braced for weather chaos ahead of Austrian Grand Prix as severe warning issued

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes star George Russell backs new penalty guidelines as FIA takes action ahead of Austrian GP
Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes star George Russell backs new penalty guidelines as FIA takes action ahead of Austrian GP

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton set to hit record F1 LOW as Ferrari misery compounds

  • 14 minutes ago
Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel emerges as answer to Red Bull's second seat woes

  • 57 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 teams braced for weather chaos ahead of Austrian Grand Prix as severe warning issued

  • 2 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes star George Russell backs new penalty guidelines as FIA takes action ahead of Austrian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spielberg as severe warning issued

  • Today 16:04
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june
 FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 15 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x