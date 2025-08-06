MotoGP winner suffers horror injuries after crash

MotoGP winner Troy Bayliss has taken to social media to share a graphic update over his injuries following a recent crash.

The Australian racer cemented his name in MotoGP history by taking his first and only victory in the championship on a day when Nicky Hayden beat Valentino Rossi to the title in 2006 - with Bayliss only competing in the event as a wildcard.

The multi-World Superbike champion initially announced his intention to retire from the two-wheeled sport a decade ago in order to spend more time with family, but he has never strayed too far from the track.

After returning to the track last weekend, the 56-year-old revealed he suffered serious injuries after a crash of which the cause is still unknown.

The Aussie champion took to his personal (WARNING: Graphic image on the following link) Instagram to share an update, writing: "Went for a spin in the meat wagon [ambulance] yesterday, thanks to the people who spotted me having a sleep on the track, seven ribs, punctured lung and collarbone, and just beat up."

Accompanying Bayliss' list of injuries was a graphic image of the 2006 Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix winner lying in a hospital bed, clearly beaten up but in high spirits after the incident.

MotoGP is just one championship two-wheeled racers can compete in

MotoGP icons react to major Bayliss crash

Sunday's crash is not the first time the three-time Superbike world champion has faced serious injuries.

In 2007, Bayliss had a World Superbike accident in Race 1 at Donnington Park that led him to the tricky decision to have the majority of his right little finger amputated in order to return to compete in Race 2.

After revealing the extent of his injuries on social media this week, messages of support and hopes for a speedy recovery poured in.

Ex-MotoGP racer Marco Melandri commented: "Damn!!!! Take care mate!" Whilst fellow Italian Max Biaggi wrote: "F**k! Can’t believe !!!!! be strong my friend"

American former motorcycle racer Randy Mamola chipped in, commenting on the post: "OUCH. Sorry to see this Troy. Heal up," with English racer Cal Crutchlow adding: "Heal up mate and you be back to still getting after it again soon !!! Legend."

British MotoGP presenter Suzi Perry echoed the well wishes, saying: "Bloody hell! Heal well Troy."

