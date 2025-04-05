Max Verstappen under FIA investigation at Japanese Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is one of two drivers under investigation at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The stars of the 2025 grid returned to the track on Saturday for the third and final practice ahead of qualifying and Sunday's main event, with the session interrupted early on yet again by a fire due to the parched grass around the circuit.

With drivers eager to get out on track once again, Red Bull star Verstappen and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri got slightly ahead of themselves, cutting the queue when leaving the pit lane, with both set to be investigated after the session for failure to follow race director’s instructions.

Could Verstappen and Piastri be penalised for pit lane error?

Following Friday's running in Japan, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin star Lance Stroll were both handed warnings for similar incidents despite the 'unsafe' nature of the move, with Verstappen and Piastri possibly heading for a similar outcome.

The punishment will depend on the stewards' official decision which will be taken after FP3 on Saturday.

"They basically cut the queue and went to do their practice start," David Croft said live on air for Sky Sports.

"You can’t overtake cars in the fast lane by going in the slow lane up to the start position."

"It’s deemed unsafe because there are people working in the pit lane."

F1 HEADLINES: FIA penalise team as Red Bull inspection takes place at Japanese Grand Prix

Related