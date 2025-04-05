FIA confirm official curfew breach for second F1 team at Japanese Grand Prix

Alpine have been handed an official warning by the FIA, after members of the team breached curfew at the Japanese Grand Prix, becoming the second team to do so this weekend.

The Enstone-based team have had a mixed start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, running with reasonable pace in the midfield but without any reward, thus far sat bottom of the championship with no points.

Last time out at the Chinese GP, Pierre Gasly was stripped of the team's first point at the Chinese Grand Prix when his car was found to be underweight, with second driver Jack Doohan also picking up a pair of five-second penalties at the event.

Doohan's season went from bad to worse on Friday when just four laps into his weekend he failed to close his DRS into the first corner, which sent him flying into the barriers at a speed of around 185mph and destroyed his car.

While the team were able to fix Doohan's car in time for FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, the Australian youngster was only able to put his car in 19th for Sunday's Japanese GP.

Alpine FIA ruling in full

Now, it's been revealed that Alpine personnel stayed late at the circuit on Friday night to repair and rebuild the wreckage, leading to an official FIA warning. However, with teams permitted exceptions over the course of a season, they will not be punished further.

An official FIA statement read: "Last night team personnel of the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the twelve and a half-hour period which commenced at 20:00 on April 4, fifteen and a half hours before the scheduled start time of FP3, and ends three hours before the scheduled start time of FP3 at 08:30 on April 5.

"This was the first of the two individual exceptions permitted for the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team during the 2025 Formula 1 championship season, and therefore no action should be taken."

Mercedes were also given a warning for a curfew breach earlier in the weekend, again with no further action forthcoming.

