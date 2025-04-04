close global

Mercedes break Japanese Grand Prix curfew in official FIA ruling

Mercedes Formula 1 team have been handed an official FIA ruling after breaking curfew at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows have had a positive start to the season after the departure of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, with his replacement, Kimi Antonelli, consistently the most impressive rookie among the 2025 grid.

The team's No 1 driver George Russell has been quietly collecting points over the first two rounds of the 24-race calendar, with Mercedes now sitting comfortably in second place in the constructors' standings.

After the first two race weekends in Melbourne and Shanghai, Russell and Antonelli have both finished in the points, with Mercedes emerging as a surprise contender early on in the season, but a slight slip-up has now occurred in the garage early on in Suzuka.

Mercedes FIA ruling in full

Following team members being present on the track after curfew, the FIA have handed Mercedes an official ruling.

The technical report from the sport's official governing body stated that team personnel who were associated with operating the car were within the confines of the circuit in Suzuka during the 14 hour period which commenced at 17:30 local time on April 3, 18 hours before the scheduled start time of FP1.

Despite the team members breaking the curfew, no penalty will be handed out.

The report stated: "This was the first of three individual exceptions permitted for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team during the 2025 Formula 1 championship season and therefore no action should be taken."

