Jack Doohan health update issued after Japanese Grand Prix crash

An update has been issued on the health of Alpine Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan following a massive crash at Suzuka on Friday.

Doohan got behind the wheel of his A525 for the first time this weekend in FP2, after Alpine reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa took his place for the FP1 as one of the team's mandatory rookie practice sessions for 2025.

The Aussie star had not been out on the track long before he was involved in a high-speed crash into the barriers at Turn 1, where he lost two tyres and brought out a red flag.

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has since confirmed that the incident was caused by Doohan leaving his DRS open, a 'misjudgement' that has resulted in extensive damage for the Alpine mechanics to repair.

How is Jack Doohan after his FP2 crash?

Following the hectic practice session which saw three further red flags waved after Doohan's crash, Ted Kravitz provided an update on the health of the 22-year-old on The F1 Show.

"The important thing is that Jack Doohan himself is okay," Kravitz told Sky Sports.

"He spent a bit of time at the medical centre, they wanted to check his physical body and then his head whether he suffered a concussion.

"The team have confirmed to me that there was no concussion suffered by Jack Doohan which is very good after the checks at the medical centre.

"They have confirmed that the accident was at 300kmh, so that is 185mph."

