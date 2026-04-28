F1 star's grandmother melts hearts as she watches him race for first time

F1 star Franco Colapinto has been spotted in a wholesome moment with his grandmother, who got to see him drive an F1 car for the first time last weekend.

Amid the five-week break from the 2026 season due to the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, some drivers have chosen to look elsewhere to get their motorsport fix.

And Colapinto opted to bring F1 to his home country of Argentina for the first time since 1998.

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The 22-year-old took part in a special event on the streets of his home city Buenos Aires, delighting around 600,000 fans who turned up to see their countryman drive two different F1 cars.

Colapinto first took to the public road in a legendary Mercedes W196 streamliner, as driven by compatriot and five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio back in the 1950s.

He then switched that old machine out for a more modern F1 car, the 2012 Lotus E20 which was rebranded in Alpine colours, the current name of the Enstone outfit and Colapinto's team. Colapinto completed donuts in the 2012 car, and drove slowly down the Avenida Libertador in Fangio's car, waving the Argentinian flag as he did so.

And following the event, a wholesome moment between Colapinto and his grandmother was caught on camera.

Colapinto walked over to his grandmother while in Alpine gear and hugged her, with his family member looking overcome with emotion to see her grandson in F1 racing gear.

Due to her physical condition, Colapinto's grandmother does not travel around the world during the F1 season, instead watching the 22-year-old from afar.

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Will F1 return to Argentina?

Judging by the country's reaction to Alpine's Colapinto, there is clearly a market for F1 in Argentina, but it's hard to see the sport returning to the country anytime soon, despite South America having had only one race in the form of the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos since 1998 following the end of the Argentine Grand Prix.

The Argentine Grand Prix was held 20 times between 1953 and 1998 at the circuit that is now known as the Autodromo de Buenos Aires Oscar y Juan Galvez.

Speaking at the event in Buenos Aires, Colapinto said: "I love Argentinians. We are the best fans in the world and it is great to show that, because we are showing Formula 1 that we deserve to return to the calendar and that we deserve to have a race again.

"It was a great day. Honestly, I enjoyed it so much personally - it is a dream come true. I’m very happy with the day we had today, enjoying it with everyone, with all my people who have supported me for such a long time."

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