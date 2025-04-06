FIA announce Norris inspection as samples taken after Japanese Grand Prix

Lando Norris' MCL39 was subject to extensive FIA inspections following the end of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Norris finished second in the race, unable to challenge the dominant Max Verstappen for victory around the Suzuka International Circuit, but he did manage to hold on to his narrow lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

Following the conclusion of the race, it was revealed in an official FIA document that samples were taken from the McLaren star's car, as his MCL39 was chosen at random by the sport's governing body.

A fuel sample and an engine oil sample were taken, with density and viscosity being checked, and the FIA confirmed that both were found to be in conformity with the Formula 1 sporting regulations.

These checks are routine, and any car from within the top 10 following a race may be chosen at random to have certain aspects of their car checked over.

McLaren licking their wounds

The conformity of Norris' car with the regulations means that no changes were made to the race result, and the Brit maintained his second-place finish, with his team-mate behind in third.

McLaren appeared to have the fastest car all weekend long in Japan, but a stunning lap from Verstappen in qualifying snatched pole position away from the papaya pair, and that in the end proved costly.

Despite appearing to still have a pace advantage in the race, Norris was unable to get past Verstappen, spending much of the race in the Dutchman's dirty air, which would have harmed his tyres on a track where overtaking can be difficult.

Verstappen showed why he is a four-time world champion, keeping the McLarens at bay through terrific race craft and consistent lap times, and he celebrated his first race win of the season, in a car that is clearly lacking in pace to its rivals.

The 2025 season has now seen three race winners from the opening three grands prix, and the title battle is heating up nicely, with Verstappen now just one point behind early leader Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton sets Suzuka standard as Verstappen battle forces British star onto grass

"Show your support for McLaren’s rising stars! Gear up like a true fan with the latest Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri merchandise – shop now and represent your favourite driver in style!"

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related