close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, FIA, Imola, 2025

Max Verstappen in the dark over controversial FIA penalty

Max Verstappen in the dark over controversial FIA penalty

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, FIA, Imola, 2025

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed after the British Grand Prix that he was left in the dark about a controversial penalty announced by the FIA during the race.

Despite claiming pole position on Saturday, Verstappen soon lost the lead of the British GP to Oscar Piastri, who was in control of the race by the time a second safety car was deployed.

F1 HEADLINES: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

However, the McLaren star was investigated by the stewards for erratically braking on the restart, and handed a 10-second time penalty alongside two penalty points as a result of the infringement.

Quickly after the restart, Verstappen spun and tumbled down the order into P11 but was able to recover to fifth by the end of the grand prix.

Speaking to media including GPFans after the race, Verstappen revealed he was unaware of Piastri's penalty and was bewildered at the stewards' lack of consistency.

"I only found out after the race that he got one, no one told me during the race," he said.

"The thing is that it happened to me now a few times you know, this kind of scenario, I just find it strange that suddenly now Oscar [Piastri] is the first one to receive 10 seconds for it."

Why was Piastri's British GP penalty controversial?

Oscar Piastri was penalised at Silverstone

McLaren boss Andrea Stella believed the 10-second time penalty for Piastri was harsh, saying after the race: "We certainly gave our input to the Race Direction, especially related to the fact that we felt the Safety Car was called in relatively late."

"This didn’t give much space for the leading driver to take control of the group and go with the restarting procedure. So, we think overall the penalty was harsh… at the moment there is not much we can do, we just need to take it on the chin."

At the Canadian GP in June, Red Bull lodged a protest against George Russell and Mercedes after Verstappen accused the Brit of erratically braking under the safety car.

However, the protest was dismissed after the incident was reviewed and not referred any further to the stewards.

Verstappen was further asked if he felt Piastri's incident at Silverstone was different to Russell’s in Canada, and responded: "Clearly to the stewards, yes."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Oscar Piastri British Grand Prix safety car
Lewis Hamilton ‘not enough’ for Ferrari as iconic era comes to abrupt end
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ‘not enough’ for Ferrari as iconic era comes to abrupt end

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update after hectic Ferrari debut
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update after hectic Ferrari debut

  • Yesterday 22:59

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

  • 25 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

F1 star makes heartwarming gesture after Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone podium

  • 43 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

Italian media call for instant Lewis Hamilton change as British GP blunders cost Ferrari

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen in the dark over controversial FIA penalty

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ‘not enough’ for Ferrari as iconic era comes to abrupt end

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update after hectic Ferrari debut

  • Yesterday 22:59
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june
 F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
75.000+ views

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

  • 19 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x