Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover
Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover
A viral social media post has shown off a bizarre crossover between a video game and Formula 1, featuring two F1 legends.
Football Manager is a hugely popular football simulation game that has been around since 1992, but now Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher have become linked with the game in an unexpected surprise.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
READ MORE: Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP
Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion, and is largely regarded to be one of the best drivers in the history of the sport, sitting second in the all-time lists of both race victories and pole positions.
Senna, meanwhile, claimed three world championship titles himself before tragically losing his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
The Brazilian legend finished his racing career with 41 race wins and 65 pole positions, third on the all-time list.
Senna-Schumacher football funny
While both Senna and Schumacher's achievements are still widely celebrated to this day, one place you wouldn't expect to see the pair would be on a football simulation video game.
However, a social media post, that has been viewed over 250,000 times on X, has provided fans with the crossover they never knew they needed.
Listed on the roster of one gamer's team is a young talent called 'Ayrton Schumacher'. The X post suggested that the player's parents 'must really love F1'.
I wonder what his pace statistics look like...
This regen's parents must really love F1 pic.twitter.com/xU3qZD7Q7y— Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) September 21, 2024
READ MORE: F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen confirms timeline for SHOCK test away from Red Bull F1
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton set for major Ferrari boost as F1 star in team-mate U-TURN
- Yesterday 20:33
Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock
- Yesterday 20:14
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov