Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

A viral social media post has shown off a bizarre crossover between a video game and Formula 1, featuring two F1 legends.

Football Manager is a hugely popular football simulation game that has been around since 1992, but now Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher have become linked with the game in an unexpected surprise.

Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion, and is largely regarded to be one of the best drivers in the history of the sport, sitting second in the all-time lists of both race victories and pole positions.

Senna, meanwhile, claimed three world championship titles himself before tragically losing his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The Brazilian legend finished his racing career with 41 race wins and 65 pole positions, third on the all-time list.

Senna-Schumacher football funny

While both Senna and Schumacher's achievements are still widely celebrated to this day, one place you wouldn't expect to see the pair would be on a football simulation video game.

However, a social media post, that has been viewed over 250,000 times on X, has provided fans with the crossover they never knew they needed.

Listed on the roster of one gamer's team is a young talent called 'Ayrton Schumacher'. The X post suggested that the player's parents 'must really love F1'.

I wonder what his pace statistics look like...

This regen's parents must really love F1 pic.twitter.com/xU3qZD7Q7y — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) September 21, 2024

