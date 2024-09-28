close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

A viral social media post has shown off a bizarre crossover between a video game and Formula 1, featuring two F1 legends.

Football Manager is a hugely popular football simulation game that has been around since 1992, but now Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher have become linked with the game in an unexpected surprise.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig

READ MORE: Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP

Schumacher is a seven-time F1 world champion, and is largely regarded to be one of the best drivers in the history of the sport, sitting second in the all-time lists of both race victories and pole positions.

Senna, meanwhile, claimed three world championship titles himself before tragically losing his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The Brazilian legend finished his racing career with 41 race wins and 65 pole positions, third on the all-time list.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion
Ayrton Senna won three world championships

Senna-Schumacher football funny

While both Senna and Schumacher's achievements are still widely celebrated to this day, one place you wouldn't expect to see the pair would be on a football simulation video game.

However, a social media post, that has been viewed over 250,000 times on X, has provided fans with the crossover they never knew they needed.

Listed on the roster of one gamer's team is a young talent called 'Ayrton Schumacher'. The X post suggested that the player's parents 'must really love F1'.

I wonder what his pace statistics look like...

READ MORE: F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton FIA Michael Schumacher Ayrton Senna
Michael Schumacher blackmailers receive charges
Latest F1 News

Michael Schumacher blackmailers receive charges

  • September 27, 2024 11:58
Hamilton chasing INCREDIBLE Schumacher record at Italian GP
F1 Legends

Hamilton chasing INCREDIBLE Schumacher record at Italian GP

  • August 28, 2024 13:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner hit with Ricciardo BACKLASH as Red Bull driver dealt FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen confirms timeline for SHOCK test away from Red Bull F1

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton set for major Ferrari boost as F1 star in team-mate U-TURN

  • Yesterday 20:33
Daniel Ricciardo

Best Ricciardo F1 moment REVEALED in Verstappen and Vettel shock

  • Yesterday 20:14
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x