Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine

An iconic magazine has slated Red Bull for their handling of Daniel Ricciardo's brutal Formula 1 dismissal, stating the Australian 'deserved better'.

Ricciardo was axed by his Visa Cash App RB team last week, with Liam Lawson being put into the seat for the final six races of 2024, with an opportunity to be promoted into the main Red Bull seat in the future.

With almost all other teams having confirmed their driver lineups for 2025, it's looking like Ricciardo may be forced into a premature retirement, after an indifferent 2024 campaign.

It may bring to an end a career that has lasted 14 seasons, and included eight grand prix victories, including seven with the Red Bull team.

Daniel Ricciardo has exited the sport

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

Ricciardo Red Bull treatment slammed

Much has been said about the fact that Red Bull didn't give Ricciardo a proper send off, with the Australian seemingly not knowing whether or not last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix was to be his last.

Fellow countryman Kym Illman recent said that Ricciardo 'deserved better', and now a popular Australian magazine have said the same.

GQ Australia have taken to their Instagram page to commend the 35-year-old's career, calling him 'one of the best drivers F1 has ever had,' and slamming Red Bull's treatment of the fan favourite.

In the social media post, they said: "Say what you will about #DanielRicciardo’s recent performances, but when you assess the breadth of his career, it’s hard not to think of him as one of the best drivers #F1 has ever had.

"1,329 points, eight Grands Prix wins, and 32 podiums—the sport may be a game of musical chairs, but the Aussie driver managed to occupy a seat for 14 seasons.

"It [is] why you'd expect #RedBull, the team with which he spent the peak of career, to have handled his departure—from RB, and from F1—better."

