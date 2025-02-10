close global

F1 safety device hailed after HORROR red flag crash

A Formula 4 racer has praised the work of trackside rescue workers and a Formula 1 safety device following a horror crash in Dubai.

The Middle East F4 championship race at the Dubai Autodrome had to be halted, following a huge crash for young Chinese racer Wang Yuzhe.

Social media footage showed his car being launched into the air after reportedly hitting a sausage kerb at the track before his car flew over a track barrier.

The race was red flagged and Yuzhe was taken to hospital, but thankfully the Chinese racer escaped with only minor injuries.

The incident happened at the F4 Middle East race in Dubai
Wang Yuzhe confirmed he was okay on his Instagram page

Wang Yuzhe in horror F4 crash

Following the horrifying incident, Yuzhe was quick to point to the halo safety device, adopted by most single-seater racing series in the last few years.

It was first introduced in F2, but since then most junior series have adopted it, including F3, F1 Academy, and F4.

The halo was introduced into F1 back in 2018, and since then, a number of drivers have suggested that it has prevented horror injuries after several dangerous crashes, including Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, when Max Verstappen's car ended up on top of his halo.

At the 2022 British GP, Zhou Guanyu's car flipped upside down and scraped along the gravel for several meters before flipping over the trackside barriers, but Guanyu also escaped with only minor injuries.

Now, in a post on his Instagram account, F4 racer Yuzhe wrote after the incident: "The biggest accident of my life, even the worst I‘ve ever seen. But I don't have any problem, and thanks to halo and track rescue, they came just in time."

