Max Verstappen ally joins forces with F1 rival

It appears as though a former member of Max Verstappen's close circle is now working with 21-year-old Franco Colapinto, as the Argentine prepares for a full-time return to the sport this weekend.

Bradley Scanes worked as Verstappen's physio between 2020 and 2023, with the Dutchman winning three world championships in that time.

However, at the end of the 2023 season, Scanes and Verstappen parted ways, with the Brit posting on his Instagram at the time to say how much he would miss Red Bull's star driver.

Ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, it appears as though Scanes has landed himself another job alongside an F1 driver, appearing with Colapinto dressed in Alpine gear as the youngster signed merchandise recently for his passionate fans.

Colapinto shone in 2024 behind the wheel of a Williams F1 car, but was displaced by the impending arrival of Carlos Sainz, and instead joined Alpine as a reserve driver for the 2025 season.

However, the Argentine racer has now been confirmed to be replacing Jack Doohan from the Imola Grand Prix onwards, with Doohan being axed after just six races.

Bradley Scanes teams up with Alpine's Colapinto

While Scanes has not been officially confirmed as Colapinto's physio and trainer, the Brit's appearance in Alpine gear is a clear signifier that he has secured a role alongside the 21-year-old in some capacity.

Verstappen and Scanes were believed to be good friends as well as colleagues, with the physio previously revealing to Sky Sports F1 that when he left Verstappen's side, he would often be invited to events alongside the champion and his father.

"For me it was beautiful - I really was part of the family," he said back in 2023.

"I'd get invited to birthdays and stuff, if I was in Monaco I'd be round his or I'd go out for dinner with his manager, a beer with his Dad.

"I think that was probably the hardest thing about leaving, having that initial conversation with them was like a break-up, it really was. The nerves and the hesitancy before that chat was hard."

