FIA announce outcome of McLaren and Ferrari F1 inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix
The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection over McLaren and Ferrari F1 cars ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
It comes following an eventful race in Miami last time out, where McLaren star Oscar Piastri stormed to victory and in doing so, extended his advantage at the top of the drivers' standings.
And it has been confirmed that he and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's respective cars were randomly selected by officials from the sport's governing body to undergo additional checks after the chequered flag in Florida.
Piastri and Leclerc pass FIA checks
Subject to the physical inspections on the McLaren were the wheel bodywork assemblies, with an FIA release confirming: "All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula 1 Technical Regulations."
The steering wheel assembly, clutch operating device, and electronic submission on Leclerc's Ferrari were closely examined, with all components deemed to be in accordance with the regulations.
The Monegasque was hit with a hammer blow earlier this season following a similar post-race inspection, after his car was found to be underweight at the Chinese GP, prompting a shock disqualification.
Team-mate Lewis Hamilton suffered the same fate in Shanghai due to excessive wear on the skid block, sparking much frustration - and no shortage of embarrassment - in the Scuderia garage.
The Ferrari pair had hoped to be in a position to challenge for the world drivers' title this year, but have been a long way off the pace of their main rivals.
And any hopes of wrestling the constructors' championship off McLaren already appear all but over, with the gap sitting at 152 points after just six races.
