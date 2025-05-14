Alpine driver replacement 'unacceptable' as Gasly tipped to be at risk

Alpine's decision to replace one of their drivers with just six races in the books has been branded 'unacceptable' by an ex-Formula 1 star.

Following weeks of speculation, Jack Doohan was axed by the team following the Miami Grand Prix, with Franco Colapinto given the chance to show what he can over the next five races.

Doohan, meanwhile, has been demoted back to the role of reserve driver, a position he held for the previous two seasons before earning his spot on the grid, and expressed his disappointment over the decision via a statement last week.

And former Williams racer Juan Pablo Montoya believes the Australian has every reason to feel aggrieved, telling Sites de Apostas: "What's unacceptable from a driver's point of view, you committed to Jack Doohan and thought he was the best choice - Alpine gave him a contract.

"The Franco Colapinto situation was not a big deal because there were so many issues at Red Bull, but now the attention has turned back onto that situation.

"When Flavio Briatore came in, they somehow made a deal that Doohan had five races to perform.

"I would have given five races to Doohan, five races to Colapinto and five races to [reserve driver] Paul Aron, then you can sit down and evaluate who is the best choice for next year."

Gasly facing 2026 threat

The Columbian also cast doubt over the future of Pierre Gasly, adding: "Briatore's main thinking will be who is the main pair for next year?

"If Colapinto comes in and starts to beat Pierre Gasly, is Gasly in danger of losing his seat?"

This will be the Argentine's second stint in F1, having caught the eye during the second half of last season after replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams.

With new team-mate Gasly having registered just seven points so far this season - Doohan had yet to get off the mark before getting the axe - the team currently sit second from bottom in the constructors' standings.

It has been a tumultuous week for the Enstone-based outfit, who also saw team principal Oliver Oakes resign from his post with immediate effect, leaving Briatore in charge for this weekend's Emilia Romagna GP.

