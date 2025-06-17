Sky F1 presenter wakes up champion LIVE on air in sleepy interview

1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve was rudely awoken by Sky Sports presenter Craig Slater during an unusual interview following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Slater, who covers F1 news for Sky Sports, set about interviewing many passengers aboard the exclusive chartered flight for the stars of the grid who were making their way to the F1 movie premiere in Times Square after a chaotic race weekend.

The Sky presenter was clued up on his movie references as the flight took off from Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, saying: "I can't offer you any trains, I can offer you automobiles and planes!"

Slater was joined by Villeneuve, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and many team bosses and drivers from the 2025 grid including Lando Norris, who refused to speak to Sky after his weekend ended in a crash with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The British racer was no doubt enjoying his rest ahead of the star-studded event in New York after enduring a Sunday to forget in Canada, having now let the gap between himself and championship leader Piastri extend to 22 points after his costly error.

The Qatar Airways flight set off for NYC for the highly anticipated global premiere with Slater able to broadcast live from 35,000 feet, where he interviewed Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur and a rather sleepy Villeneuve.

The Canadian racer, who is also part of Sky F1's broadcast team for 2025, was caught out mid-nap when Slater approached him for interview to discuss the movie and the on-track events in Montreal.

F1 stars take flight for major movie release

Those onboard were treated to popcorn, vinyl of the F1 movie soundtrack and many more F1 branded treats and surprises as hype for the blockbuster continues to grow ahead of its international release next week (June 25, 2025).

The F1 movie will feature both fictional and real drivers

The plane was full of F1 figures, not all of whom appeared comfortable speaking to Slater, but Villeneuve obliged despite having his mid-flight shut-eye interrupted.

When asked his thoughts over the upcoming movie, Villeneuve said: "It's great to have a movie, it's fun. A lot of expectations obviously but we want to see a good movie and this is a great trip, look what we get, look at this," the champion declared, beaming whilst holding up his gifted copy of the F1 soundtrack album vinyl.

Villeneuve, a keen music fan having even attempted to kickstart his own career in the early 00s, stated: "That makes the trip worth it!"

Craig Slater wakes up 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve on a flight to New York ahead of tonight's F1 The Movie premiere 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qQC8yx5WEA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 16, 2025

