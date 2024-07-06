Ricciardo makes FIA promise after ‘RISKY’ pitlane move

The FIA have announced their verdict regarding an investigation into Daniel Ricciardo at the British Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was placed under investigation by the stewards following a pit lane incident during FP3 at Silverstone.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

READ MORE: Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session

An early red flag was prompted by Pierre Gasly, who spun at Vale, and beached his Alpine into the gravel.

During the red flag, Ricciardo entered the pits, however was seen weaving in the pit entry in order to restore warmth to his tyres.

Daniel Ricciardo has been summoned to the stewards

FIA announce Ricciardo investigation verdict

Ricciardo was placed under investigation by the stewards, who analysed the incident after practice.

The Australian was in alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the sporting regulations, which states “drivers are not permitted to unnecessarily slow down, including stopping a car in the fast lane of the pit lane.”

Following the investigation, Ricciardo has avoided a penalty and has received a reprimand - the first of his season.

READ MORE: Practice red flagged early after SPIN in wet conditions

According to the FIA report, the RB team told their driver to keep the temperature up in his tyres as he entered the pits, justifying why Ricciardo chose to weave.

As a number of team personnel were present in the pits, the FIA emphasised that Ricciardo's weaving may have caused contact, especially in the wet conditions.

The 35-year-old acknowledged that the incident was 'not a good look' and assured the stewards he would never repeat his actions.

READ MORE: Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently

Related