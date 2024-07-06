Ricciardo makes FIA promise after ‘RISKY’ pitlane move
The FIA have announced their verdict regarding an investigation into Daniel Ricciardo at the British Grand Prix.
Ricciardo was placed under investigation by the stewards following a pit lane incident during FP3 at Silverstone.
An early red flag was prompted by Pierre Gasly, who spun at Vale, and beached his Alpine into the gravel.
During the red flag, Ricciardo entered the pits, however was seen weaving in the pit entry in order to restore warmth to his tyres.
FIA announce Ricciardo investigation verdict
Ricciardo was placed under investigation by the stewards, who analysed the incident after practice.
The Australian was in alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the sporting regulations, which states “drivers are not permitted to unnecessarily slow down, including stopping a car in the fast lane of the pit lane.”
Following the investigation, Ricciardo has avoided a penalty and has received a reprimand - the first of his season.
According to the FIA report, the RB team told their driver to keep the temperature up in his tyres as he entered the pits, justifying why Ricciardo chose to weave.
As a number of team personnel were present in the pits, the FIA emphasised that Ricciardo's weaving may have caused contact, especially in the wet conditions.
The 35-year-old acknowledged that the incident was 'not a good look' and assured the stewards he would never repeat his actions.
