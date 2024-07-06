Mercedes star hails 'MEGA' result as Brits keep Verstappen at bay - Top three qualifying verdict

George Russell secured a third Formula 1 pole ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes duo led an all-British top three in Saturday's qualifying session for the British Grand Prix.

McLaren star Lando Norris - looking to bounce back from last weekend's disappointment in Austria - clinched P3.

It is the first time three British drivers have secured the top-three positions going into Sunday's race since the 1968 South African GP, when Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Jackie Stewart achieved the feat.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen suffered floor damage, and could only qualify P4 on a track where he has only tasted victory on one occasion.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri came home one place behind the Dutchman, while Nico Hulkenberg drove superbly to go sixth fastest.

The German will start the race ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, whose team-mate Charles Leclerc failed to progress from Q2.

Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and former world champion Fernando Alonso rounded off the top ten.

Here's what the top three had to say after a chaotic session at Silverstone.

George Russell clinched pole with a stunning final lap

"Come on! What a feeling. At the start of this year, we couldn’t even have dreamt of being pole here, and one-two for Lewis and I, and Lando in P3, I think it’s just mega.

"This is down to all these fans as well, they give us so much energy so thank you so much for that. The car at the moment is feeling so good. It really came alive in quali, and what a joy to drive it around this circuit.

"Just riding this wave at the moment, absolutely buzzing. But eyes on tomorrow, we’ve got a race to win and it’s going to be with Lando – Max is fast as well. The crowd give us all so much energy, the three of us [in the top three] I don’t think Silverstone could have dreamt of.

"The support, we just absolutely love it and we can’t wait for the race tomorrow."

Lewis Hamilton will go into Sunday's race in P2

"First of all, a big thank you to this incredible crowd - we’re so proud to be here. Three Brits in the top three is incredible, and a huge congratulations to George, he did such a great job.

"We definitely didn’t expect to be front row this weekend but it’s huge for us, for the team. The car felt fantastic out there, so everyone in the garage here, all our team that have come here really deserve this.

"It was just about getting the tyre temperatures at the right place and sealing the deal when you had the time on track. So I think I was able to do that. I think ultimately there was still time left on the table, which George was able to find.

"I feel really confident about the car tomorrow and I think with the conditions we have, we can work together to keep Lando behind."

Lando Norris is looking to bounce back at Silverstone after last weekend's disappointment

"I was [laying down the lap times] until the end, but I’m happy with P3 - three Brits lock out the top three so pretty cool here. Good laps by both George and Lewis, they did an excellent job, put in some nice laps and a little mistake on my part by the end, but P3 is still good.

"It’s meant to rain again tomorrow so I’m excited - it’s going to be a good race. We’re quick. I can bring the fight to George and I can bring the fight to Lewis so excited to put on a good show tomorrow.

"I’m excited – I hope we’re going to have some good battles so I’m looking forward to it."

