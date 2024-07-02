close global

Norris fumes at further DAMAGE after Verstappen collision

Lando Norris has revealed his McLaren may have suffered more damage than first feared following the dramatic collision with Max Verstappen at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

The pair were involved in a thrilling battle for first position at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday afternoon, with both drivers refusing to give an inch in their bid to clinch the win.

The contest eventually reached its conclusion on lap 64, when the two came together after Norris attempted a bold overtake on the outside of his Red Bull rival.

Both drivers made it to the pits after suffering punctures, but Verstappen was the only one able to get back out on track after his British counterpart was forced to retire.

George Russell stole in to take the victory ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, while Verstappen could only finish P5.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen came together at the Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell took advantage of the incident to claim a second career win

McLaren 'disadvantaged' ahead of British GP

The reigning champion received a heavy penalty for his role in the incident, but protested his innocence post-race.

Despite ultimately enduring a disappointing end to the day, the three-time champion extended his lead over his nearest title challenger to 81 points.

Norris, meanwhile, questioned whether the duo could remain close friends in light of what took place.

The pair have become close friends away from the track in recent years

Speaking to media after the race, the 24-year-old also suggested the damage to his vehicle could put him at a 'disadvantage' at Silverstone this weekend.

"The best bits of the car - all for the bin," he said. "We don't have a lot of space in the battle that we're in, in terms of upgrades and budget cap and things like that.

"My whole car's destroyed - and these are all the bits that we needed for next week.

"It's not just a repercussion of what happens on the track, it's everything that now we have to carry into Silverstone and be disadvantaged by."

