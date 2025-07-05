close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
british gp, silverstone, lewis hamilton, lando norris, alex albon, george russell, ollie bearman, graphic

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

british gp, silverstone, lewis hamilton, lando norris, alex albon, george russell, ollie bearman, graphic

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend, after a race dominated by McLaren last time out at the Red Bull Ring.

Lewis Hamilton is looking to extend his record number of pole positions at his home track of Silverstone, already holding the track record with seven.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

The Brit comes into the weekend as just fifth favourite to take the number one grid slot with the vast majority of bookies, with barely a fraction separating Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with the shortest odds.

Max Verstappen and George Russell have both taken shock poles at various races this year and will be very much in the hunt, but last time out in Austria suggested that McLaren will continue to dominate the field.

But who will come out on top in qualifying at Silverstone, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!

F1 Qualifying times - British Grand Prix

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, July 5, 2025) at 3pm local time (BST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, July 5 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BST)3:00pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)4:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)9:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)7:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)11:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
China (CST)10:00pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00pm Saturday

How to watch British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
*United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren Silverstone British Grand Prix Red Bull Ring
'Fun' Daniel Ricciardo Silverstone memories revealed in face slap howler
Daniel Ricciardo

'Fun' Daniel Ricciardo Silverstone memories revealed in face slap howler

  • Yesterday 21:58
F1 CEO raises British Grand Prix future concerns as Keir Starmer meeting revealed
Latest F1 News

F1 CEO raises British Grand Prix future concerns as Keir Starmer meeting revealed

  • Yesterday 20:58

Latest News

British Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 6 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

FIA confirm Silverstone circuit changes at British Grand Prix in official statement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen makes EXIT decision as Russell contract verdict issued

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 legend Brundle says Russell being 'embarrassed' by Mercedes

  • Yesterday 22:54
British Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton shines at Silverstone as Ferrari launch stunning comeback at British Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:05
Daniel Ricciardo

'Fun' Daniel Ricciardo Silverstone memories revealed in face slap howler

  • Yesterday 21:58
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
100.000+ views

Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points

  • 30 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x