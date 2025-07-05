F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Formula 1 returns to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend, after a race dominated by McLaren last time out at the Red Bull Ring.
Lewis Hamilton is looking to extend his record number of pole positions at his home track of Silverstone, already holding the track record with seven.
The Brit comes into the weekend as just fifth favourite to take the number one grid slot with the vast majority of bookies, with barely a fraction separating Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with the shortest odds.
Max Verstappen and George Russell have both taken shock poles at various races this year and will be very much in the hunt, but last time out in Austria suggested that McLaren will continue to dominate the field.
But who will come out on top in qualifying at Silverstone, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!
F1 Qualifying times - British Grand Prix
Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, July 5, 2025) at 3pm local time (BST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, July 5 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|10:00am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|9:00am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|7:00am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00pm Saturday
How to watch British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|*United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.
F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
