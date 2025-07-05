F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend, after a race dominated by McLaren last time out at the Red Bull Ring.

Lewis Hamilton is looking to extend his record number of pole positions at his home track of Silverstone, already holding the track record with seven.

The Brit comes into the weekend as just fifth favourite to take the number one grid slot with the vast majority of bookies, with barely a fraction separating Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with the shortest odds.

Max Verstappen and George Russell have both taken shock poles at various races this year and will be very much in the hunt, but last time out in Austria suggested that McLaren will continue to dominate the field.

But who will come out on top in qualifying at Silverstone, and how can you watch it in your region? Keep reading to find out!

F1 Qualifying times - British Grand Prix

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, July 5, 2025) at 3pm local time (BST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, July 5 2025

Location Time Local time (BST) 3:00pm Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 4:00pm Saturday United States (EDT) 10:00am Saturday United States (CDT) 9:00am Saturday United States (PDT) 7:00am Saturday Australia (AEST) 12:00am Sunday Australia (AWST) 10:00pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 11:30pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 8:00am Saturday Japan (JST) 11:00pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 4:00pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 5:00pm Saturday China (CST) 10:00pm Saturday India (IST) 7:30pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 11:00am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 10:00pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 5:00pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 5:00pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 6:00pm Saturday

How to watch British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) *United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*For those in the UK, Channel 4 are once again providing extended British GP coverage throughout the weekend, with live coverage of every session shown FOR FREE.

F1 fans can watch the British Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

