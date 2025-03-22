F1 Qualifying Results: Lap record SMASHED as Piastri takes first ever pole

The Shanghai International Circuit lap record was broken for the second time in as many days on Saturday, as Oscar Piastri took his first ever Formula 1 pole position.

McLaren were denied a front row lockout by a brilliant late lap from George Russell though, the Mercedes driver splitting the papaya cars at the death.

Liam Lawson's disastrous start to his Red Bull career has continued, qualifying slowest of all 20 drivers for the second time in as many days.

The New Zealander fought back up to 14th in Saturday morning's sprint race, spiking some hope of a revival in qualifying for Sunday's feature race, but the afternoon went off the rails once again.

Jack Doohan's prospects of keeping his Alpine seat ahead of highly touted prospect Franco Colapinto were delivered another blow by his own hands, spinning off the track to damage his chances of getting a good banker lap in, and qualifying just 18th.

Meanwhile, the Racing Bulls pair of Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda both made it into the top 10 on the grid.

F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.641sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.082sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.152sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.176sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.286sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.380sec

7. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.438sec

8. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.462sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +0.997sec

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.065sec



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

17. Ollie Bearman [Haas]

18. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber]

20. Liam Lawson [Red Bull]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen facing race suspension as champion silences his critics

Related