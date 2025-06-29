F1 star DENIED entry to Austrian Grand Prix

F1 star Liam Lawson suffered a mishap at the Austrian Grand Prix, where they were denied entry according to a paddock insider.

F1 is only 11 rounds into the 2025 season, but it's already been a rollercoaster year for most drivers up-and-down the grid, and particularly for Red Bull's lineup.

The team made the abrupt decision to replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda after just two races and the Kiwi was demoted back to Racing Bulls, where he has been allowed to re-group and progress out of the spotlight.

However, Lawson was faced with a brief obstacle entering the Red Bull Ring on Saturday, with F1 paddock photographer Kym Illman capturing the moment the youngster’s pass stopped working and denied him entry.

“Liam Lawson was denied entry to the paddock for a couple of minutes today, after an issue with his pass. The problem was eventually solved,” Illman wrote on X.

Lawson bounces back at the Austrian GP

Lawson secures best qualifying performance

Lawson finally banished his demons for Red Bull’s home race in Austria, with a terrific qualifying performance, where he not only made Q3, but also trounced four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The 23-year-old started the Austrian GP in sixth and one place ahead of Verstappen, his best result of the year thus far.

Whilst it was still an impressive qualifying position for Lawson, Verstappen did have to abort his final flying lap in Q3 after Pierre Gasly caused a yellow flag, and the Dutchman was unable to set a competitive time.

Nevertheless, qualifying closely to Verstappen was a feat Lawson failed to achieve at Red Bull, and the result will have undoubtedly impressed team principal Laurent Mekies.

Lawson also managed to beat his team-mate Isack Hadjar for only the second time this season, with the French driver failing to make Q3 and instead had to be content with a P13 start.

