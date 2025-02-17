Official Alpine release confirmed for Doohan ahead of debut F1 season

An official release concerning rookie Formula 1 star Jack Doohan has been confirmed ahead of his debut season with the Enstone-based outfit.

Doohan filled the role of Alpine's test and reserve driver in 2023 and 2024 but was handed an early promotion at the end of last season after being bumped up to race for the team at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of his first full-time season with the squad in the pinnacle of motorsport, Doohan's future with the team has now been cemented following early talks of a midseason driver swap.

When racing in place of former Alpine star Esteban Ocon at the Abu Dhabi GP, Doohan finished P15 and managed to avoid any major on-track drama after three DNFs occurred elsewhere among the pack.

Despite having already secured his seat with the F1 team for 2025, rumours around a potential threat to his future with Alpine emerged after executive advisor Flavio Briatore failed to rule out the option of swapping Doohan out with the team's new reserve driver, Franco Colapinto.

Franco Colapinto could add additional pressure to Jack Doohan's debut F1 season at Alpine

Pierre Gasly's new F1 team-mate is Jack Doohan

Alpine release 2025 driver merch

