Kelly Piquet shows off baby bump in Verstappen holiday snaps

Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet have celebrated the festive season with a lavish break.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth world title in a testing year at Red Bull, as he faced challenges from McLaren and Lando Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: Major Hamilton Ferrari change revealed as contract clause announced

READ MORE: McLaren driver announcement causes stunning backlash

Moreover, Verstappen’s year was frequently blighted by the decline in performance of his Red Bull, which he infamously described as ‘f***ed’ at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old outperformed his car in 2024, and his consistency allowed him to claim his fourth consecutive world title in Las Vegas.

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Max Verstappen celebrated his F1 break with Kelly Piquet

READ MORE: Verstappen drops bombshell RULE BREAKING claim in F1 rival dig

Piquet and Verstappen enjoy F1 winter break

If securing a fourth world title was not enough, Verstappen also shared an exciting announcement with partner Kelly Piquet towards the end of the season.

The pair revealed that they were expecting their first child together, in an emotional Instagram post depicting Piquet’s visible baby bump.

The announcement marks the Brazilian model's second pregnancy, as she already has a daughter, Penelope, who she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen recently described himself as a 'bonus dad' to Penelope and following the exciting update of their family dynamic, the Dutchman has been celebrating their last Christmas as a trio.

As the Red Bull star enjoys some time off, his partner Piquet unveiled their stylish family festive break in a series of photos on Instagram.

Piquet posted a glimpse into their 2024 Christmas, where she proudly showed of her bump, the family all dressed in stylish evening wear beside a lavish festive tree.

"Our Christmas 2024 family album - last pic obviously wins," Piquet wrote, referring to the last slide, which saw her daughter playfully poking at Verstappen’s face.

F1 AWARDS VOTE: Hamilton and Verstappen set for 2024 fan battle

Related