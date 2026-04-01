Red Bull crash stops F1 testing at Suzuka

A driver in the Red Bull F1 stable has crashed at the Suzuka International Circuit, causing a halt to a post-grand prix tyre test.

While many drivers have opted to head home and enjoy the unplanned five-week break that now follows the Japanese Grand Prix following the April race cancellations, some drivers have stuck around to take part in a tyre test for their respective teams.

The two-day tyre test in Suzuka was meant to be solely focusing on Pirelli's dry tyres, and a number of teams have a singular car there, with Isack Hadjar stepping into the Red Bull in the absence of Max Verstappen, and rookie Arvid Lindblad completing the test for Racing Bulls.

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And Lindblad was the cause of a halt to proceedings during the tyre test, after a crash at the circuit.

Images on social media showed the young Brit's car without a front wing being towed away from the track by a road vehicle, in what looked to be under the bridge section of the Suzuka International Circuit, just past turn nine.

While the test was originally meant to be testing Pirelli's dry tyres, the track experienced some wet weather, as can be seen on the photos showcasing Lindblad's crash.

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Verstappen absent from Suzuka

Following a weekend in which Verstappen threatened to retire from F1 as a result of the new regulations, the four-time world champion was not at the track for the Suzuka tyre test.

Hadjar took over the duties, despite earlier reports that home hero Yuki Tsunoda was going to step into the car.

Verstappen instead headed to the Nurburgring yet again in the aftermath of Sunday’s race, taking part in a private test ahead of his future racing ventures at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Time will tell whether Verstappen's threat of retirement is just an empty threat or not, but F1 would be wise to make a few changes to the regulations ahead of 2027 in order to keep the Dutch star.

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