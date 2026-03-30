No Max Verstappen as Tsunoda steps in for F1 testing in Japan
No Max Verstappen as Tsunoda steps in for F1 testing in Japan
The four-time world champion will not be testing this week
There will be no Max Verstappen when Red Bull return to Suzuka this week for a two-day Pirelli tyre test.
The four-time F1 world champion hit a new low over the weekend as his frustrations at the sport’s sweeping new regulations hit boiling point.
The 28-year-old Dutchman described his 2026 car as ‘undriveable’ as he qualified in P11 before ending Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in a lowly eighth position.
Even before racing had begun at Suzuka, Verstappen was in the headlines after kicking a British journalist out of a Red Bull media briefing for a question he had asked in Abu Dhabi back in late 2025.
It was a truly grim weekend for Verstappen, who ended it openly questioning his future in the sport with retirement at the end of the 2026 season clearly now an option.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action
Tsunoda steps in for Red Bull
While Verstappen reportedly headed home to Monaco in the aftermath of Sunday’s race, it will be reserve driver Tsunoda who will handle testing duties this week for Red Bull.
The 25-year-old Japanese star lost his seat at Red Bull at the end of the 2025 season, just months after replacing Liam Lawson.
The two-day test at Suzuka will focus on Pirelli’s dry tyres, and junior Red Bull team Racing Bulls will also have a car on track.
GPFans have contacted Red Bull for comment.
READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen misery deepens as Gianpiero Lambiase advice falls flat: 'Mate, this doesn't really help'
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen knew these new F1 regulations would be bad, he told everybody three years ago
- Today 11:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen at scene of Japanese GP media pen damage
Max Verstappen misery deepens as Gianpiero Lambiase advice falls flat: 'Mate, this doesn't really help'
F1 star attacked by 'haters' after terrifying Japanese Grand Prix crash
'Things happened which even I cannot comprehend': Toto Wolff tells all on Christian Horner
Latest News
Max Verstappen at scene of Japanese GP media pen damage
- 36 minutes ago
No Max Verstappen as Tsunoda steps in for F1 testing in Japan
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner still focused on F1 after 'start/finish' post
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen misery deepens as Gianpiero Lambiase advice falls flat: 'Mate, this doesn't really help'
- 2 hours ago
F1 star attacked by 'haters' after terrifying Japanese Grand Prix crash
- 2 hours ago
'Things happened which even I cannot comprehend': Toto Wolff tells all on Christian Horner
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march