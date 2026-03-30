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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026

No Max Verstappen as Tsunoda steps in for F1 testing in Japan

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

No Max Verstappen as Tsunoda steps in for F1 testing in Japan

The four-time world champion will not be testing this week

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

There will be no Max Verstappen when Red Bull return to Suzuka this week for a two-day Pirelli tyre test.

The four-time F1 world champion hit a new low over the weekend as his frustrations at the sport’s sweeping new regulations hit boiling point.

The 28-year-old Dutchman described his 2026 car as ‘undriveable’ as he qualified in P11 before ending Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix in a lowly eighth position.

Even before racing had begun at Suzuka, Verstappen was in the headlines after kicking a British journalist out of a Red Bull media briefing for a question he had asked in Abu Dhabi back in late 2025.

It was a truly grim weekend for Verstappen, who ended it openly questioning his future in the sport with retirement at the end of the 2026 season clearly now an option.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action

Tsunoda steps in for Red Bull

While Verstappen reportedly headed home to Monaco in the aftermath of Sunday’s race, it will be reserve driver Tsunoda who will handle testing duties this week for Red Bull.

The 25-year-old Japanese star lost his seat at Red Bull at the end of the 2025 season, just months after replacing Liam Lawson.

The two-day test at Suzuka will focus on Pirelli’s dry tyres, and junior Red Bull team Racing Bulls will also have a car on track.

GPFans have contacted Red Bull for comment.

READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'

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