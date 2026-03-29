F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The final result from the F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
The third round of the 2026 F1 season has drawn to a close and the final results for the Japanese Grand Prix have been officially confirmed by the FIA.
Kimi Antonelli has held onto his second career grand prix victory in as many races, a result which means the Italian teenager has leapfrogged team-mate George Russell in the drivers' standings.
His British team-mate suffered his worst race result of the new regulations era at Suzuka, finishing P4 behind McLaren star Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
As a result of the Japanese GP being the first race on the 2026 calendar where the Silver Arrows haven't finished one-two, George Russell has now dropped to P2 in the drivers' standings, making Antonelli the youngest championship leader in history at the age of 19 years and 216 days.
At the other end of the grid, Cadillac finished right at the back of the pack once again whilst the struggling Aston Martin squad finally completed a full length grand prix with Fernando Alonso at the wheel.
F1 HEADLINES: Antonelli makes history, F1 star given medical update after huge crash
F1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:28:03.403
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+13.722s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+15.270s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+15.754s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+23.479s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+25.037s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+32.340s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+32.677s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+50.180s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+51.216s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+52.280s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+56.154s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+59.078s
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+59.848s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1:05.008s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1:05.773s
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1:32.453s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2 Laps
|NC
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:32.432 on lap 49.
When is the next F1 race?
The Japanese Grand Prix marked the last race for over a month, with fans, drivers and teams set for a long, enforced break in the 2026 calendar throughout April.
This is because F1 opted to cancel both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with no replacement events put in place.
As a result, the next race will not be until the Miami Grand Prix sprint weekend, which will take place between May 1 and May 3.
READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'
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