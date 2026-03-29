close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Piastri, Antonelli and Leclerc on the Chinese GP podium

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Piastri, Antonelli and Leclerc on the Chinese GP podium — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The final result from the F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The third round of the 2026 F1 season has drawn to a close and the final results for the Japanese Grand Prix have been officially confirmed by the FIA.

Kimi Antonelli has held onto his second career grand prix victory in as many races, a result which means the Italian teenager has leapfrogged team-mate George Russell in the drivers' standings.

His British team-mate suffered his worst race result of the new regulations era at Suzuka, finishing P4 behind McLaren star Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

As a result of the Japanese GP being the first race on the 2026 calendar where the Silver Arrows haven't finished one-two, George Russell has now dropped to P2 in the drivers' standings, making Antonelli the youngest championship leader in history at the age of 19 years and 216 days.

At the other end of the grid, Cadillac finished right at the back of the pack once again whilst the struggling Aston Martin squad finally completed a full length grand prix with Fernando Alonso at the wheel.

F1 HEADLINES: Antonelli makes history, F1 star given medical update after huge crash

F1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

Japanese Grand Prix Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:28:03.403
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+13.722s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+15.270s
4George RussellMercedes+15.754s
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+23.479s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+25.037s
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+32.340s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+32.677s
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+50.180s
10Esteban OconHaas+51.216s
11Nico HulkenbergAudi+52.280s
12Isack HadjarRed Bull+56.154s
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi+59.078s
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+59.848s
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1:05.008s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1:05.773s
17Sergio PerezCadillac+1:32.453s
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1 Lap
19Valtteri BottasCadillac+1 Lap
20Alex AlbonWilliams+2 Laps
NCLance StrollAston MartinDNF
NCOliver BearmanHaasDNF

Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:32.432 on lap 49.

When is the next F1 race?

The Japanese Grand Prix marked the last race for over a month, with fans, drivers and teams set for a long, enforced break in the 2026 calendar throughout April.

This is because F1 opted to cancel both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with no replacement events put in place.

As a result, the next race will not be until the Miami Grand Prix sprint weekend, which will take place between May 1 and May 3.

READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 star Kimi Antonelli in champagne ban after Japanese Grand Prix triumph

F1 star Kimi Antonelli in champagne ban after Japanese Grand Prix triumph

  • 1 hour ago
Lando Norris says controversial F1 regulations won't change: 'It doesn't matter what we say'

Lando Norris says controversial F1 regulations won't change: 'It doesn't matter what we say'

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Ferrari's 'terrible' Japanese Grand Prix: "I couldn't keep up"

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Ferrari's 'terrible' Japanese Grand Prix: "I couldn't keep up"

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: 2026 Japanese Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Results Today: 2026 Japanese Grand Prix times and positions

  • Today 08:48
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 10:35
Audi F1 star reacts to shock team boss exit: 'He couldn't commit'

Audi F1 star reacts to shock team boss exit: 'He couldn't commit'

  • 17 minutes ago

Just in

16:17
Audi F1 star reacts to shock team boss exit: 'He couldn't commit'
15:53
Ollie Bearman Suzuka crash shouldn't have happened, and everyone in F1 knows it
15:14
Lando Norris says controversial F1 regulations won't change: 'It doesn't matter what we say'
14:54
F1 star Kimi Antonelli in champagne ban after Japanese Grand Prix triumph
13:45
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Ferrari's 'terrible' Japanese Grand Prix: "I couldn't keep up"
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Ollie Bearman Suzuka crash shouldn't have happened, and everyone in F1 knows it Japanese Grand Prix

Ollie Bearman Suzuka crash shouldn't have happened, and everyone in F1 knows it

41 minutes ago
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

2 hours ago
FIA announce meeting over controversial F1 regulations following terrifying crash F1 News & Gossip

FIA announce meeting over controversial F1 regulations following terrifying crash

Today 12:13
Carlos Sainz FURIOUS with F1 and FIA over ignored warnings after huge Japanese Grand Prix crash F1 News & Gossip

Carlos Sainz FURIOUS with F1 and FIA over ignored warnings after huge Japanese Grand Prix crash

Today 11:33
Ontdek het op Google Play
x