Suzuka has given us huge news stories this weekend

Kimi Antonelli took a history making win after securing back-to-back victories at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Italian triumphed last time out in China and after recovering from an awful start, secured another comfortable victory at Suzuka.

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Haas F1 announce Ollie Bearman medical update after terrifying 300kph Japanese Grand Prix crash

Ollie Bearman suffered a terrifying crash at the Japanese Grand Prix after careering into a barrier at 308pkh.

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The British driver was caught out by a slower moving car in front of him, forcing him to take evasive action which resulted in him becoming a passenger after losing control on the grass. His team have now provided an update on his health.

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F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'

Bearman's crash proved catastrophic for Russell who was challenging for the victory before the safety car was called out following the Haas driver's incident.

Having pitted a lap earlier, Russell was demoted down to third, causing him to lose his cool over the radio.

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Lewis Hamilton arrives at Japanese Grand Prix side by side with A-list celebrity

Lewis Hamilton arrived to the F1 Japanese Grand Prix alongside an A-list celebrity on Sunday.

Hamilton was hoping to make it back-to-back podiums this weekend at the Suzuka International Circuit, after claiming his first grand prix podium with Ferrari last time out in China.

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'It's better to quit': Will Max Verstappen take F1 icon's advice?

F1 great Max Verstappen quitting the sport at the peak of his powers seems the wildest of notions, but it seems to become more possible with every passing day.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has already claimed four world titles in a glorious career to date, but a fifth looks to be light years away right now.

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