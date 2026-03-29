Lewis Hamilton arrives at Japanese Grand Prix side by side with A-list celebrity

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lewis Hamilton was hoping to claim another podium in Japan

Lewis Hamilton arrived to the F1 Japanese Grand Prix alongside an A-list celebrity on Sunday.

Hamilton was hoping to make it back-to-back podiums this weekend at the Suzuka International Circuit, after claiming his first grand prix podium with Ferrari last time out in China.

The seven-time world champion did, however, appear to have more challengers for the podium positions this time around, with McLaren returning to form alongside the two Mercedes and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But heading to the track on Sunday morning, Hamilton was beaming alongside a huge movie star.

Not unused to hanging around with some of the biggest Hollywood stars, Hamilton was seen walking into the paddock on Sunday morning alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

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The American actress is best known for being the main character in hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, as well as starring roles in Furiosa, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Peaky Blinders, while she is set to star in the upcoming blockbuster Dune Part Three.

READ MORE: FIA take action on out of sorts Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton rejuvenated in 2026

Hamilton was hoping to continue his great early season form at the Japanese GP.

The seven-time world champion has looked a different person compared to in 2025, when his poor form and negative demeanour became a fixture of his race weekends.

He's banished his Ferrari podium hoodoo already this year, and is looking able to challenge his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who finished a whopping 86 points ahead of him in 2025.

Hamilton has a five-week break to reflect on his season start after this weekend, following the cancellation of the two F1 races in April - Bahrain and Saudi Arabia - due to the war in the Middle East.

READ MORE: Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese GP

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