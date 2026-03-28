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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026

Max Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese Grand Prix

Qualifying took place on Saturday

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen suffered an early elimination from Japanese Grand Prix qualifying.

The Dutchman was hoping for a better weekend in Suzuka after only scoring eight points from the opening two race weekends of the season.

But he was outqualified by team-mate Isack Hadjar and unable to even get through to the top-10 shootout for pole position, being eliminated in Q2 as Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Linblad put in a time fast enough to sneak ahead of the four-time champion.

It means that Verstappen will be starting Sunday's grand prix around the Suzuka International Circuit from down in 11th.

"I think there is something wrong with the car mate," Verstappen said on team radio following his exit from qualifying. "It's completely undriveable suddenly in this qualifying. Jumping on high speed in the rear suddenly."

F1 RESULTS: Japanese GP times & positions

Verstappen struggling for answers

While Red Bull are clearly lacking in pace and have had some reliability issues so far in 2026, Verstappen's ability to maximise the performance of the car has also been lacking in the early season.

In 2025, Verstappen won eight grands prix in a car that was not as fast as some of their rivals, evidenced by the fact that team-mate Yuki Tsunoda only claimed 30 points across 22 race weekends in the same car.

But in 2026, his new team-mate Isack Hadjar has now outqualified Verstappen in two of the three race weekends.

Mistakes have been a feature of the Dutchman's early season form, including in Australia when he crashed out of the qualifying session.

Already 43 points behind Mercedes' George Russell in the drivers' championship, Verstappen's title hopes are rapidly fading even at this early stage of the year.

READ MORE: Verstappen rages at Red Bull: 'Everywhere is just s***'

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