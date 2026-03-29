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Bearman in 2026

Haas F1 announce Ollie Bearman medical update after terrifying 300kph Japanese Grand Prix crash

Bearman in 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Haas F1 announce Ollie Bearman medical update after terrifying 300kph Japanese Grand Prix crash

Haas have issued an update on Bearman's health

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The Haas F1 team have issued an update on the health of their driver Oliver Bearman, after an incident at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Bearman suffered a huge shunt on lap 22 of the race, slamming into the barriers at the Spoon Curve at around 308kph.

The incident brought out a safety car, while Bearman was seen limping as he was getting out of his car.

The young Brit was taken to the medical centre, and now his Haas team have shared a positive update on the health of the 20-year-old.

"Ollie has reported to be OK and sustained no fractures from his earlier crash," the statement put out by the team on social media read.

They also told Sky Sports F1 that Bearman had been given x-rays on his ankles and knees, and that nothing irregular was found after what they described as a 50G crash.

Bearman's team principal Ayao Komatsu had previously told the Sky Sports F1 broadcast that the huge closing speeds that we're seeing in F1 2026 were to blame for the incident, with Bearman caught out by a much slower Franco Colapinto ahead of him.

READ MORE: FIA take action on out of sorts Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix

Bearman's fast start

Heading into the Japanese GP weekend, Bearman was up in fifth in the drivers' championship, ahead of both McLarens, including 2025 world champion Lando Norris.

But he struggled at the Suzuka International Circuit all weekend long, suffering a shock Q1 exit in qualifying and starting down in 18th.

It was confirmed that Bearman was cleared by the medical centre later on, but the FIA gave him special dispensation to skip his post-race media duties.

Whatever knock Bearman picked up in the crash, the young Brit will now have five weeks to recover, with a long break being caused by the cancellation of the two April grands prix in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain because of the war in the Middle East.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen humiliated as Hamilton issued FIA warning

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