F1 News Today: Max Verstappen humiliated as Lewis Hamilton issued FIA warning
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen humiliated as Lewis Hamilton issued FIA warning
All the biggest news from the Formula 1 Suzuka weekend
Max Verstappen has an excellent record at the Japanese Grand Prix but the weekend at Suzuka in 2026 couldn't have got much worse for him so far.
The four-time world champion had been on pole for the previous four seasons and is a master at the track. However he was dished out Red Bull humiliation after qualifying.
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FIA take action on out of sorts Lewis Hamilton at Japanese Grand Prix
Ferrari had been hoping to challenge Mercedes at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, after a promising first two races of the season.
But despite feeling upbeat, Lewis Hamilton could never quite get together a competitive laptime at Suzuka, and was even hit by an FIA warning late in the session.
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Japanese GP Qualifying Results: Mercedes on pole as McLaren bounce back
Mercedes were once again top dogs in qualifying with none of their rivals able to touch Kimi Antonelli nor George Russell after the team locked out the front row.
However, with an expected fight from Ferrari, it was McLaren who found a new turn of pace at Suzuka.
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Lando Norris's horrendous Japanese Grand Prix weekend for McLaren just got worse
The 2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris suffered another frustrating practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix, after an issue with his McLaren car caused him to miss most of FP3.
Norris could only do limited running on Friday after a range of issues hit him in FP1 and FP2 and, while his team-mate Oscar Piastri was topping the timesheets, Norris spent a lot of the day in the garage.
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Sky Sports F1 star makes return at Japanese Grand Prix: 'She's back everyone'
A Sky Sports F1 reporter and pundit has been welcomed back to the paddock at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Ahead of the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix, presenter Natalie Pinkham revealed that she would not be attending the race and would miss the remaining grands prix of the year, following a 'tricky' few months recovering from neck surgery.
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