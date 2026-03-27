Sky Sports F1 star makes return at Japanese Grand Prix: 'She's back everyone'
Sky Sports F1 star makes return at Japanese Grand Prix: 'She's back everyone'
A Sky Sports star was welcomed back to the paddock
A Sky Sports F1 reporter and pundit has been welcomed back to the paddock at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Ahead of the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix, presenter Natalie Pinkham revealed that she would not be attending the race and would miss the remaining grands prix of the year, following a 'tricky' few months recovering from neck surgery.
The 48-year-old revealed she had degenerative discs in her neck and that doctors had performed an anterior discectomy, removing her voice box which could have resulted in her losing the ability to speak.
At the dawn of the 2026 however, Pinkham shared the uplifting news that she had been cleared to travel long haul again and would resume her duties with Sky Sports at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Pinkham's arrival in Japan was shared by Sky Sports colleague and commentator David Croft, who posted a video to his social media of the pair travelling through the airport on a buggy.
He wrote: "She’s back everyone! It’s a welcome return to Natalie Pinkham - we’ve missed you Pinks and your 5-Star buggy service to the gate."
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed
How to watch 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
You can catch all the remaining Japanese Grand Prix action (FP3, Qualifying and the race), live on Sky Sports F1.
The final practice session of the weekend takes place at 11:30 local time (JST) and 02:30 (GMT) on Saturday, March 28.
Qualifying then takes place later that day at 15:00 (JST) and 06:00 (GMT).
The clocks go forward this weekend in the UK, on Sunday, March 29. This will happen at 2am UK time, and will mean that we are onto BST rather than GMT.
This means that although Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix is an hour earlier than qualifying local time at 2pm JST, both qualifying and the race will be on at 6am UK time.
READ MORE: F1 journalist kicked out by Verstappen breaks silence over Japanese GP storm
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Adrian Newey defence of Max Verstappen surfaces after media explosion: 'He's misunderstood'
- Today 12:54
F1 News Today: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict as major changes revealed at Japanese Grand Prix
- Today 11:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Sky Sports F1 star makes return at Japanese Grand Prix: 'She's back everyone'
McLaren issue Lando Norris update after investigation at Japanese Grand Prix
Who is Mattia Binotto? The ex-Ferrari chief trusted with Audi F1 project
Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate urges Ferrari to 'annoy' Mercedes at Japanese Grand Prix
Latest News
Sky Sports F1 star makes return at Japanese Grand Prix: 'She's back everyone'
- 51 minutes ago
McLaren issue Lando Norris update after investigation at Japanese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Honda chief admits F1 absence hurting Aston Martin project
- 2 hours ago
Who is Mattia Binotto? The ex-Ferrari chief trusted with Audi F1 project
- Today 14:54
Lewis Hamilton's F1 team-mate urges Ferrari to 'annoy' Mercedes at Japanese Grand Prix
- Today 13:57
Adrian Newey defence of Max Verstappen surfaces after media explosion: 'He's misunderstood'
- Today 12:54
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march