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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action

All the fallout from the Japanese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen isn't the biggest fan of the new regulations; but could he really retire from F1?

The four-time champion delivered an update on his future after an eighth place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Journalists call for FIA action after Max Verstappen kicked reporter out at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's meltdown at the Japanese Grand Prix has been one of the biggest headlines coming out of Suzuka, where he kicked The Guardian journalist, Giles Richards, out of his media session.

A group of journalists have united however, and released a statement demanding action.

➡️ READ MORE

Ollie Bearman Suzuka crash shouldn't have happened, and everyone in F1 knows it

Ollie Bearman was involved in a crash at Suzuka on Sunday, with a force of the impact that was measured at 50G, one of the highest recorded in the sport's modern era.

Our writer Chris Deeley has delved into the crash and revealed why the sport needs to take immediate action.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen 'seriously considering' F1 retirement

You may have heard Max Verstappen isn't happy with his Red Bull. You may have also heard he's very unhappy with the new 2026 cars.

But you might not have heard he's 'seriously considering' F1 retirement. Yep.

➡️ READ MORE

Honda announce fresh Aston Martin F1 plans after breakthrough Japanese Grand Prix

The Japanese Grand Prix was a good day for Aston Martin...at least in comparison to their other more recent days.

Fernando Alonso saw the chequered flag for the first time in 2026 at Suzuka, albeit a lap down from eventual race winner Kimi Antonelli.

➡️ READ MORE

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