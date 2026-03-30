F1 News Today: Max Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action
All the fallout from the Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen isn't the biggest fan of the new regulations; but could he really retire from F1?
The four-time champion delivered an update on his future after an eighth place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Journalists call for FIA action after Max Verstappen kicked reporter out at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's meltdown at the Japanese Grand Prix has been one of the biggest headlines coming out of Suzuka, where he kicked The Guardian journalist, Giles Richards, out of his media session.
A group of journalists have united however, and released a statement demanding action.
➡️ READ MORE
Ollie Bearman Suzuka crash shouldn't have happened, and everyone in F1 knows it
Ollie Bearman was involved in a crash at Suzuka on Sunday, with a force of the impact that was measured at 50G, one of the highest recorded in the sport's modern era.
Our writer Chris Deeley has delved into the crash and revealed why the sport needs to take immediate action.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen 'seriously considering' F1 retirement
You may have heard Max Verstappen isn't happy with his Red Bull. You may have also heard he's very unhappy with the new 2026 cars.
But you might not have heard he's 'seriously considering' F1 retirement. Yep.
➡️ READ MORE
Honda announce fresh Aston Martin F1 plans after breakthrough Japanese Grand Prix
The Japanese Grand Prix was a good day for Aston Martin...at least in comparison to their other more recent days.
Fernando Alonso saw the chequered flag for the first time in 2026 at Suzuka, albeit a lap down from eventual race winner Kimi Antonelli.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
When Max Verstappen said he 'might headbutt someone', and an English journalist took the bait
- Yesterday 22:20
Max Verstappen's frustrated gesture to rival F1 driver after overtake sums up his season
- Yesterday 10:42
Just in
Recommended by the editors
When Max Verstappen said he 'might headbutt someone', and an English journalist took the bait
'It's not healthy': Max Verstappen is at breaking point over F1 future
F1 journalists call for FIA action after Max Verstappen kicked reporter out
Ollie Bearman Suzuka crash shouldn't have happened, and everyone in F1 knows it
Latest News
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action
- 30 minutes ago
Have a break-in, have an F1 KitKat: Thieves steal 413,793 bars in 12-tonne chocolate crime
- Yesterday 22:45
When Max Verstappen said he 'might headbutt someone', and an English journalist took the bait
- Yesterday 22:20
F1 in new 2026 regulations storm: The ‘missing video’, the fan fury and the explanation
- Yesterday 21:21
Lewis Hamilton wary of Ferrari decline: 'We're going to fall behind'
- Yesterday 20:51
'It's not healthy': Max Verstappen is at breaking point over F1 future
- Yesterday 20:20
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march